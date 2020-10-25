Letters: Morton ‘most qualified candidate’; Titus asks for vote; Morton deemed voice for justice; No place for partisanship in nonpartisan races; Be ready for delayed results; Feinstein shamed | READER COMMENTARY

Why the delay? First of all, because of the large numbers of absentee (mail-in) ballots that will have to be tabulated. Many millions more than in any previous presidential election. Unlike Maryland, which is already counting mailed-in ballots, most states won’t begin their counts until election day and that process will take time. And because many more Democrats than Republicans are using absentee ballots, the early vote counts (other than Maryland’s) may show leads for Trump that cannot be sustained once all of those mailed-in ballots are counted. So we will probably hear many early claims from Trump that he is the winner, and we will likely see many legal attempts by Trump and the Republican Party to slow and void mailed-in ballots. This could be the major delay in deciding a winner.