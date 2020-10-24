Letters: Columnist won’t criticize Biden; This deplorable voting for Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Columnist won’t criticize Biden
Referencing Frank Batavick’s Oct. 16 column “Disappointed, disillusioned, depressed and deeply troubled,” Batavick vilifies President Trump for the Wuhan virus, but won’t criticize China for creating and releasing this plague. Won’t acknowledge Hunter Biden’s deal/relationship with China. Won’t acknowledge Joe’s miss-handling of H1N1 in 2009-10 and that Biden called Trump a racist and xenophobic when Trump stopped Chinese from entering the country early in the pandemic. Trump fought this virus while being persecuted for crimes he didn’t commit as Intelligence Director Ratcliffe just proved (again) when he declassified John Brennan’s handwritten notes, where Brennan briefed Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to vilify Trump, tying him to Russia to distract the public from her private email server scandal. Brennan then sent a referral to James Comey.
Biden was/is an advocate for outsourcing US industry, voted for NAFTA which eliminated some 4.5 million American jobs (the majority to China) and thousands of manufacturing plants. He supports raising taxes, open borders, outlawing private health plans, etc. Biden was asked if he plans to pack the court; he told the journalist the voters don’t need to know.
The New York Post released Hunter Biden’s Ukraine/China emails. When Joe Biden was VP he said he never discussed what Hunter ($83K month on Burisma’s board) was doing, but these emails contradict him. They show Burisma representatives met with Joe to close down any cases against Burisma. Remember, Joe wouldn’t give the Ukraine $1B until they fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma. Unlike the daily barrage of hysterical, bombshell, Trump/Russia Collusion stories, based on anonymous sources, the partisan Big Tech Companies Facebook (Andy Stone) and Twitter (Jack Dorsey) censured and shut down the Post’s emails.
Batavick wrote about the president’s “willingness to create a Constitutional crisis by refusing to commit to an orderly transition of power.” Five days after the 2016 election, Democrats met at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel to start the formal Trump resistance: rejection of the legitimately elected president. Attendees were several hundred politicians, activists groups and smear sites that formulated anti-capitalist and anti-police [strategies]. Seventy Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration. The Democrats started the Russian collusion hoax, had the FBI spy on Trump’s campaign, then spied on Trump’s presidency. The House impeached Trump on hearsay with “no due process” and never allowed Trump “to be confronted with the witness against him,” a violation.
Batavick called Trump a “demented wizard,” but Joe Biden actually eulogized Robert Byrd, a former exalted cyclops of the KKK, three hierarchical steps below the grand wizard.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
This deplorable voting for Trump
I am one of those Americans that Hillary Clinton described as being in Trump’s “basket of deplorables,” and I am a deplorable of many stripes. I am a first amendment deplorable because I cherish my right of speech and my right to put my religious faith into practice in living my life. I am a second amendment deplorable because I cherish my right to have and bear arms in defense of my country, my home, my family and myself. I am “in the basket” because I favor more freedom, less government, and less taxation, but I favor the use of my tax dollars to insure excellent law enforcement and a superior military for the prevention of war, anarchy, and tyranny.
I am however, primarily a pro-life deplorable. Although there are more than one pro-life issue, the primary task is to oppose this country’s bloody, multi-million dollar abortion industry. It is a force that, after 47 years of judicial approval, has affected almost every American family. It has affected those who have had abortions, those of our sisters and daughters whom we love and feel we must support. It has affected those millions of daughters and granddaughters whose smiling faces we will never gaze upon in this life ... sons and grandsons too. That is because they were never allowed to draw their first breath, but instead torn from what should have been the safety of their mother’s wombs. My vote gives voice to their silent screams during those gruesome procedures.
Joseph Biden and I share baptism into the Catholic faith. Biden, however, heads the most pro-abortion ticket since ... well, four years ago. Shame on him. In stark contrast, President Trump has not only talked the pro-life talk, he has walked the pro-life walk. May God bless them both. My vote will be for President Trump on behalf of the innocent little ones. Join me.
Michael Hurley
Eldersburg