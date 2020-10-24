Letters: Columnist won’t criticize Biden; This deplorable voting for Trump | READER COMMENTARY

I am however, primarily a pro-life deplorable. Although there are more than one pro-life issue, the primary task is to oppose this country’s bloody, multi-million dollar abortion industry. It is a force that, after 47 years of judicial approval, has affected almost every American family. It has affected those who have had abortions, those of our sisters and daughters whom we love and feel we must support. It has affected those millions of daughters and granddaughters whose smiling faces we will never gaze upon in this life ... sons and grandsons too. That is because they were never allowed to draw their first breath, but instead torn from what should have been the safety of their mother’s wombs. My vote gives voice to their silent screams during those gruesome procedures.