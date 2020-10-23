Letters: Another resource for Carroll voters; Mayor endorses Titus, Sivigny; Supporting Titus for Circuit Court judge | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Another resource for Carroll voters
While federal and state elections command the most attention, local officials often make decisions with more impact on our daily lives. Yet far too many voters either skip so-called “down ballot” contests or make uninformed decisions. And with the COVID pandemic these decisions are more meaningful than ever - at a time when it’s especially difficult to meet and get to know the candidates.
VOCAL Carroll County is working hard to help. This nonpartisan grassroots group is not making endorsements and is not supporting any individual campaigns. But as a public service it has gathered a great deal of useful information and published a local election guide on its website. Just go to vocalcarrollcounty.wordpress.com and click on the Elections tab.
VOCAL aims to provide a hub that captures and links to election and candidate information that is provided by a wide variety of sources.
Here is a list of just some of the information that is included in VOCAL’s local election guide with particular focus on the Board of Education and Circuit Court Judge races: candidate social media, website, and other contact details; position statements from forums, interviews, etc; and ethics disclosures and campaign finance summaries.
In addition, several updates and improvements have recently been made. They include: embedded video of the new candidate profiles recorded by the Community Media Center; comparative presentation PDFs of responses to League of Women Voters questionnaires; and uploaded scans of some of the latest Judge of Circuit Court campaign mailers.
Plus, VOCAL has been collecting and sharing vital voting information from the state and local election boards in an enhanced slide show presentation to help ensure that all can vote safely and that your vote counts. Please get informed and vote! Thank you.
Sandra Loats
Westminster
The author is a steering committee member of VOCAL Carroll County.
Mayor endorses Titus, Sivigny
I met Judge Titus a few years ago. Since then, we have had many conversations and I have watched how he has conducted himself as a judge and community leader. I have seen him be caring and compassionate, and I have seen him be very tough on those who have committed heinous crimes. He is fair, just, and has always conducted himself with the highest level of integrity. I endorse The Honorable Judge Richard Titus for another term.
I have had a few dealings with the Board of Education as mayor, as a resident of the county, and as a business owner in the community. While those interactions have largely been pleasant, we also had a tough issue come up between the city and the board. It was a complicated issue that was not easy to solve.
Board President Donna Sivigny took the time to learn the details of the issue and was extremely reasonable in doing so. She is very intelligent, has experience that is quite valuable to the board, and is a fair and caring member of the community. She is a valuable asset to our community, and I endorse Donna Sivigny for another term on the Board of Education.
Joe Dominick
Westminster
The author is the mayor of Westminster.
Supporting Titus for Circuit Court judge
I currently serve as the President of the Carroll County Bar Association, but I am writing this letter of support for Judge Richard Titus in my individual capacity.
Judge Titus and I have worked in the local legal community for nearly three decades, often on different sides of cases. Since I began my law practice in Carroll County back in 1991, I have dealt with a variety of lawyers and judges. When Richard Titus was in private practice, he advocated for his clients zealously and effectively.
When Judge Titus was elevated to the bench, he truly began to shine. He listens attentively to both sides of a dispute and ensures that all litigants have a fair opportunity to present their cases. When all the evidence has been admitted, Judge Titus makes sound rulings and judgments that are rooted solidly in the law. He has served the local legal community and all of Carroll County well with both his intellect and integrity. From my personal and professional experiences with Judge Titus, I highly commend him to the voters of Carroll County.
Andrew Stone
Westminster