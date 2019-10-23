The Democrats demanded transparency of the Muller Russian Collusion Report and Attorney General William Barr released it within days. Now Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff are pushing their Impeachment Inquisition of Trump (said do-me-a-favor), behind closed doors, with no vote and not allowing Republicans due-process to subpoenas, evidence, interview witness, transcripts etc. Pompous Adam Schiff is performing his interrogations in a bunker, only coming out to spew his venomous lies then slither back into his hole. Schiff lied about Trump’s phone call and preached not to contact the non-whistler-blower/whistler-blower, but his staff did. The Constitution states the House of Representatives, not Pelosi and Schiff, have the sole power of Impeachment. When Newt Gingrich and the Republicans impeached Bill Clinton they did it with a vote and made sure the Democrats had the same rights and access to subpoenas, evidence, witness etc. Hypocrisy!