Trump far from ideal, but better by comparison
After reading in the Oct. 19 issue of the Carroll County Times, Jay Ambrose’s column, “Best Defense of Trump? Democrats are Mostly Worse,” I must say that I wistfully agree with you.
First off, I find President Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria and leave the Kurds defenseless against the Turks to be quite alarming. Many people in the region, most notably the Kurds, have largely relied on the United States’ presence as a means to maintain a stability. That said, Trump’s reasoning for pulling out is not without reason. Many U.S. citizens, especially his supporters, are frustrated with the “world police” role that the U.S. has taken. The cost keeps coming back to Americans.
In addition, pulling out from the region definitely invites Russia to take advantage of our absence. While not an adversary like ISIS, Russia has shown a willingness to take advantage of a weaker, unstable country to add to its sphere of influence. Annexing Crimea from Ukraine is an example. This brings up the question that the public should really think about: “Do we really want Russia to start policing the world?” because I think the world would be in a much better state if a nation that values individual liberty polices the world, rather than an authoritarian superpower.
Moreover, what makes this situation even more concerning is the president’s opposition in the upcoming election. Democrats’ campaigning is not addressing public concerns, but focusing on President Trump as their political opponent. What I mean is that Democrats, in the debates, have spent more time criticizing the president’s mistakes than they have explained and defended their plans. I find that the president’s having weak campaign opponents is a sign of decay in terms of the political discourse.
The battle of ideas should be about the best ideas rising to the top. This comes across as having little confidence in their ideas and insinuates they might just be as bad as President Trump governing the country. So, as your headline suggests, President Trump’s mistakes and strategy concerning Syria are quite imperfect, and the Democrats have made one blunder after another in their attempts to win over the public. While Trump may be better by comparison, that does not by any means make him ideal.
Michael Miller
Westminster
The author is a student at Frederick Community College.
Exposing the hypocrisy of the other side
This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s Oct. 16 column “Support for Trump exposes hypocrisy of evangelicals.” Zipoli wrote, “Their loyalty to Trump ... exposes not only their hypocrisy, but the inconsistency of their beliefs.” Let’s expose some of the Democrats “hypocrisy and inconsistency of their beliefs.”
On Oct. 17, I watched Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Steny Hoyer storm out of a meeting preaching morality to their lap-dog media. Pelosi’s displayed her arrogance and inability to understand all the intrigues, religious and complex emotional issues at the center of the recurring and endless Middle East conflicts. Syria’s boarder has been controlled by the Hittites, Phoenicians, Assyrians, Neo-Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, the Islamic Conquest, Crusaders and the Ottomans. Now Pelosi thinks it’s our turn to control Syria’s boarder. She’s wants to spend billions and jeopardize American lives for Syria, although she is not willing to spend two cents to protect our border, leaving us vulnerable to drugs, crime etc. Hypocrisy!
The Democrats demanded transparency of the Muller Russian Collusion Report and Attorney General William Barr released it within days. Now Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff are pushing their Impeachment Inquisition of Trump (said do-me-a-favor), behind closed doors, with no vote and not allowing Republicans due-process to subpoenas, evidence, interview witness, transcripts etc. Pompous Adam Schiff is performing his interrogations in a bunker, only coming out to spew his venomous lies then slither back into his hole. Schiff lied about Trump’s phone call and preached not to contact the non-whistler-blower/whistler-blower, but his staff did. The Constitution states the House of Representatives, not Pelosi and Schiff, have the sole power of Impeachment. When Newt Gingrich and the Republicans impeached Bill Clinton they did it with a vote and made sure the Democrats had the same rights and access to subpoenas, evidence, witness etc. Hypocrisy!
Democratic senators Richard Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Robert Mengndez wrote a letter to Ukraine to reopen the investigation into Trump, or they wouldn’t support funding for the Ukraine. Which is quid-pro-quo. Hypocrisy!
Alan Dershowitz and other constitutional scholars explained the three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — are equal, and no branch has the right to run wild (like Pelosi) to destroy another branch. Dershowitz said impeachment is never to be used for partisan political purpose. That’s unconstitutional and if allowed, will destroy our democracy.
Carl Burdette
Westminster