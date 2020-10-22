Letters: Support for Titus in judge race; Governor’s vote a political move; There goes the middle class | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Support for Titus in judge race
I write in support of retaining Judge Richard Titus on the Circuit Court for Carroll County.
Judge Titus, prior to being appointed, went through an intensive vetting process, including an application providing details of education and professional experience, writing samples, significant trials litigated, community involvement and references. He was then interviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which consists of local attorneys and lay people. After being included on the list of at least three names submitted to the governor, he was appointed to the bench by Gov. Hogan.
Judge Titus clerked for a Circuit Court judge in Carroll County, and was then engaged in the private practice of law in Carroll County for over 20 years, before being named to the bench. He and his wife have lived in Carroll County for 28 years and he has been deeply involved in the community. His two children attended Carroll County public schools.
Judge Titus has been endorsed by the Carroll County Bar Association, by Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, by Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, by the Fraternal Order of Police, by County Commissioner Richard Weaver, by the entire Carroll County legislative delegation, and by numerous attorneys with whom he has tried cases, both as an attorney and as the presiding judge. He is also the only one running for the position with judicial experience.
His opponent has used mailers and social media to provide information about herself, and about Judge Titus, much of which is misleading, to say the least. She also refers in an ad to the funds spent by Judge Titus in the race, while neglecting to point out that she has spent significant amounts herself. This messaging has apparently been timed so that the public will not see the amount of her spending, since the next disclosure reporting date is not until just before the election.
Please join me in supporting Gov. Hogan’s choice, Judge Richard Titus. He is a thoughtful, fair-minded and hard-working judge, who has served with distinction since his appointment. He has not resorted to negative campaigning, and he deserves your vote for a full term on the Circuit Court for Carroll County.
Michael Ritchey
Westminster
The author is an attorney and a four-term member of the Judicial Nominating Commission.
Governor’s vote a political move
There is decidedly a difference between “politicians” and dedicated public servants. I call your attention to the recently published public statement regarding Governor Larry Hogan voting for deceased former President Ronald Reagan in the 2020 presidential election.
When Hogan began his campaign for governor, he touted himself as a “businessman outsider” and while his campaign never achieved a theme of “Drain the Swamp” in Annapolis, his message was not far from that observation. Over his six years as governor of the state, Hogan has become polished as a politician. This most recent publicity of his write in vote is pure evidence of what historically has been a wholly anonymous event, that is casting one’s ballot.
Our current president, Donald J. Trump has made no claim to be a politician, and remains an “Outsider” abhorrent to many and probably unsettling to most. However, his accomplishments during this most uncivil of times are many and need recognition: Energy independence; the largest tax cut in history to all Americans; the lowest unemployment numbers in African American, Hispanic American and Asian American populations in the past 50 years (Prior to the pandemic); the return of manufacturing jobs to the US; the most effective physical blockage of illegal entrance into the US on our Southern Border in history; and more.
Based on what President Trump has accomplished, those many improvements need to be heralded, and he needs to be returned to office for another four years.
Gov. Hogan please take note as you prepare for the 2024 Presidential election.
John S. Hoke Sr.
Westminster
There goes the middle class
Now that Trump and Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate have stacked the Supreme Court, what is lawful today will be unlawful in six months. Like environmental laws. And we know the Republicans want to do away with the minimum wage. So there goes the middle class. When the justices make a decision, just look at where the money is coming from.
William Stevens
Keymar