Letters: Titus ‘ideal candidate’ for Circuit Court judge; Team effort helps Carroll rank 1st in census; Sign stealers are low-IQ losers | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Titus 'ideal candidate’ for Circuit Court judge
I write today to address the race for Circuit Court Judge and my support for Judge Titus. I am a local attorney, based out of Finksburg and have appeared in front of Judge Titus countless times, predominantly in domestic matters. Judge Titus is knowledgeable, compassionate, fair, personable and thorough. I have been honored to appear in his courtroom and I have been consistently impressed with his knowledge and demeanor. I can say without a shadow of a doubt that he is the most qualified candidate for this position in every aspect.
We are blessed with an excellent bench here in Carroll County, and have for as long as I have been involved with the court. I consistently hear from out-of-county attorneys how happy they are to come here to Carroll because they know they will get a fair and judicious result. Judge Titus is the ideal candidate to continue our tradition of judicial excellence.
My comments are not meant to disparage Ms. Morton in any way. I have never had the pleasure of working with her, but I do know that she is skilled, experienced and has done a great service for our community. I can only speak from personal knowledge however and Judge Titus is more than qualified to remain on the bench.
I have fought many cases in our hallowed courtrooms and I seem to have appeared in front of Judge Titus more than our other Judges, especially in contested matters. I have won cases and I have lost cases in Judge Titus' courtroom. I have never walked away with any complaints or a feeling that I had been slighted. The results are always fair, reasonable, impartial and supported by the facts.
I have lived here in Carroll for more than 25 years. I am many things. I am a husband and father. I am a citizen and a homeowner. I am an attorney and a business owner. Judge Titus is a cog in the machine that is the Carroll County that I want to raise my children in. With him on the bench, I can trust that Carroll County will be just that much better.
Brandon Buchholz
Westminster
Team effort helps Carroll rank 1st in census
The Census 2020 count has ended and Carroll County finished first in Maryland and 24th in the nation. As chair of the committee, there are many to thank for this amazing effort, despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on the process.
Thanks to our commissioners, who made this a high priority and devoted the resources necessary to make sure we were successful. Next, Laura Russell, who was hired to coordinate the county’s efforts, she did an amazing job and kept everyone on track. Also, thanks to the many county employees who provided support and assistance.
This effort wouldn’t have been successful without the volunteers who agreed to serve on the Complete Count Committee — over 40 local leaders that represented every aspect of our community, and this group recruited another 40-50 leaders to help with various committees. This group provided constant energy and creatively to make sure everyone in Carroll County was counted.
Lastly, and perhaps more important, thanks to each resident who completed the census. You made sure that the $18,5000 over 10 years stayed here to strengthen our nonprofit organizations, made sure we have enough first responders to keep us healthy and safe, made sure that our library system continues to be the best, and made sure that Carroll County continues to be a place that provides a wonderful quality of life for its residents. Thank you for this total team effort.
Don Rowe
Westminster
Sign stealers are low-IQ losers
Over the weekend some Trump lowlifes skulked around and stole another two Biden signs from my property in New Windsor.
We have reported this to the police, and as my wife promised in a recent letter, we are donating more to the Biden campaign. Only a low-IQ loser who is feeling desperate would do something like that.
We’ve got plenty of signs for the next two weeks. And cameras.
Bruce Hake
