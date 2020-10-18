Letters: Jesus is ‘proud’ of Trump; Taneytown Supporting Titus for Circuit Court judge; Tired political slogans irrelevant; Trump’s hospital ride ‘wrong’; Thankful to hospital staff | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Jesus is ‘proud’ of Trump
I should like to offer a response to Stephnie Thomas' Oct. 15 letter to the editor (“How can a 'follower of Jesus’ support Trump?"). She concludes her letter by asking, “How is it possible for a Christian leader or follower of Jesus to be a Republican supporting President Trump?” I am delighted that she brings Jesus into the picture. Let me respond by asking this question:
How do you think Jesus would feel as He watches those, even late-term, which He created, into whom He infused the precious breath of life, ripped from the womb and dismembered?
The supposed Biden "health care measures to which Ms. Thomas refers, although laudable, are totally irrelevant to the narrow issue of abortion. Furthermore, Biden and the Democrats ask me and other taxpayers to pay for our neighbors' abortions, which is seemingly unconstitutional following the theories of the Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor Supreme Court cases.
So I ask Ms. Thomas how she could not vote for Trump? True, Trump may have his share of faults and transgressions (as do all of us), but he is one of, if not the only American president in history to boldly proclaim himself as “Pro-Life.” I personally think Jesus is proud of him and I believe that Jesus will cast His own vote on Nov. 3 accordingly.
Stephen Marsalek
Taneytown
Supporting Titus for Circuit Court judge
Earlier this year I read with interest the Carroll County Times' interviews of the candidates for Circuit Court Judge. I have practiced law in Carroll County for over 30 years, and the responses from Judge Richard Titus in particular resonated with me. “I don’t strain to make strange rulings or try to invent law,” he said. “I follow the law the way it was written.” Judge Titus also said he views his role as ensuring that the courts provide good customer service. “It means starting Court on time.”
These comments summarize why Judge Titus' tenure on the bench should continue. He does his job diligently, without pretense, subordinating his own opinions to the mandates of the law and the interests of the Carroll County community. If you speak with anyone associated with the court system, you will hear a consistent verdict: Judge Titus is fair, impartial, and extremely hard working. He impresses attorneys with his knowledge of the law, and treats all litigants with courtesy and respect.
When I assess the qualifications of someone who wants to be a judge, the primary question I ask myself is whether I would be comfortable with them judging me, my family, my neighbor, or someone who might try to harm those people close to me. In short, I trust Judge Titus' judgment. On Nov. 3, I will be voting for Judge Richard Titus, and I encourage you to do so as well.
Damian Halstad
Westminster
Tired political slogans irrelevant
Mr. President, in the recent debate you called Joe Biden, “a communist and a socialist.” Perhaps you have forgotten that this is no longer the 1950s, when this worked well for Dick Nixon. Voters today are much more concerned about their family members dying from COVID-19, which you have done a wretched job of dealing with -- than tired old political slogans. Nice, but out-of-date try, Mr. President.
James Hirtle
Westminster
Trump’s hospital ride ‘wrong’
What responsible hospital would let a seriously ill patient leave to take a ride around to wave to his public. Something is very wrong with this picture.
Either this is a hoax and he will come out smelling like a rose or the hospital just had a slow day.
Louise Lynham
Eldersburg
Thankful to hospital staff
I am writing to show my appreciation to the nurses in pre-op and in the recovery room for the special care I received during my knee operation. Also, to Dr. Patel for his care.
Kitty Luers
Westminster