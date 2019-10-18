The Rev. Dr. Louis Piel (“Does the Bible need to be defended against modern science?" Oct 12) wrote we, who defend the Bible ... are “making the stories or the Book of Genesis say something they were never meant to say.” Really? What is God meaning when He says in Genesis 1:5, “God called the light day, and the darkness He called night. And the evening and the morning was the first day.” In verse 8, He tells us what He did, and calls it the Second Day, and verse 13 the Third Day, etc. God created everything during six literal days. In verse 31, “And God saw everything He had made and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.”