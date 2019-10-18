We must defend the Bible and take it literally
The Rev. Dr. Louis Piel (“Does the Bible need to be defended against modern science?" Oct 12) wrote we, who defend the Bible ... are “making the stories or the Book of Genesis say something they were never meant to say.” Really? What is God meaning when He says in Genesis 1:5, “God called the light day, and the darkness He called night. And the evening and the morning was the first day.” In verse 8, He tells us what He did, and calls it the Second Day, and verse 13 the Third Day, etc. God created everything during six literal days. In verse 31, “And God saw everything He had made and, behold, it was very good. And the evening and the morning were the sixth day.”
Piel’s writer-friend “Darrel Falk adds, the Bible tells us that God created, but it does not tell us how.” Yes, actually it does. Psalm 33, verse 6 says, By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host (angels) of them by the breath of his mouth.” And verse 9, “For he spoke, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast.” Yes, God (Jesus Christ) spoke the universe into existence.
I agree there are many verses in the Scriptures that are not to be taken literally but figuratively or symbolically, however, those are usually made obvious, such as Matthew 23:37 where God is not literally a chicken, protecting her children under her wings.
Dr. Piel describes the Scriptures as “Holy”, which means they are to be held as consecrated, sacred, spiritually perfect, yet he indicates many of God’s “stories” are, in fact, not true; “the Garden of Eden,, “the Tower of Babel,” “the Flood”, and clearly more. He states “all scripture is not equal,” but 2nd Timothy tells us “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God.” I do not believe we are allowed (by God) to pick and choose which of the Holy Scriptures we believe and which we set aside.
About whether we need to defend what we believe ... absolutely. It is called Apologetics, which is defending and proving the basis of our faith in God and His written word, the Bible. First Peter 3:15 says, “always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you.” In other words, why are you a Christian, and what do you believe. We are to reach out to unbelievers and selective believers, with both meekness and firmness, to try to lead them to the security and comfort of God’s truth and His love.
Steve Manning
Westminster
Appreciative of columnist’s conservative stance
Congratulations to Rick Blatchford on his opinion article in the Times (“Trump shows Republicans they can stand up for their beliefs,” Oct. 15). He hit the nail on the head as far as the liberal Democrats’ lies and antics! It’s refreshing to [read] articles submitted by conservatives who are not afraid to counter the overabundance of articles published in the Times by all the desperate liberals.
Unfortunately, the “dimms” in Congress are being obstructionists on every proposal that President Trump makes. Fortunately, he has the fortitude and conviction to do what is “right” for our citizens and for our country — the USA! The Democrats in the House have done “zilch” to move our country forward, thanks to Nancy Pelosi and her “gang.” They can’t get over the fact that they lost the last election in spite of their attempt to falsely accuse Mr. Trump of wrongdoing.
Let’s hear more from our overwhelming conservative population here in Carroll County, and not let the [Democrats] try to brainwash us as to how great a “socialistic” society would be. Most importantly let’s assure that our duly-elected President Trump is re-elected to the White House in 2020!
Russ Weber
Hanover, Pennsylvania