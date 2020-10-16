Letters: Titus serves community honorably; Trump? What about Dems' misdeeds?, Democrats headed for disappointment | READER COMMENTARY

Politics. Why do they turn so personal when we should be focusing on the best candidates for certain jobs. If you believe you have firm ground to stand on and objective proof that a candidate is morally objectionable, so be it and everyone has a right and duty to voice that opinion on Election Day by casting a ballot. I always try to compare candidates based on their records of service to the community, societal involvement and character Why is then that some individuals running for office tend to attempt to smear their opponents with the negative, in lieu of propping themselves up with positivity and displays of deeds and services they have performed or offered for the greater good?