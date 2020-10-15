Letters: How can a ‘follower of Jesus’ support Trump? Kudos to CCPS, reelect Herbert and Sivigny | READER COMMENTARY

Our children have been able to complete their independent work with zero issues and were comfortable with asking their teachers questions through the computer. Our son liked it so much that he said he would like to receive virtual learning half of the week and be in the actual classroom for the other half. This scenario is perfect because beginning next week, Carroll County Public Schools will begin sending kids back to school for two days and they will receive virtual education the other three days of the week. I know that our children are excited for this new hybrid schedule!