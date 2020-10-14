Letters: Voters entitled to know Biden’s view on court-packing; Reasons to vote to reelect Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Voters entitled to know Biden’s view on court-packing
When it comes to the issue of “court-packing,” former Vice President Joe Biden is a broken record whose audio is on mute.
In light of Senate Republican leaders announcing their intent to appoint Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the upcoming election, Democrats in Congress have publicly announced their commitment to counter by “packing” the court if provided the opportunity. Over the past few weeks, both Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, have repeatedly refused to answer the simple question as to whether a Biden-Harris administration would “pack” the Court if elected.
On Friday, Biden was pressed on this matter by a reporter from Las Vegas, Ross DiMattei. When DiMattei asked, “Sir, don’t the voters deserve to know?” Biden sharply responded by saying, “No they don’t deserve … I’m not gonna play [President Trump’s] game. … He’d love … that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing right now.”
Biden followed up his comments at a later press conference, stating, “You’ll know my opinion of court-packing when the election is over … It’s a great question, and I don’t blame you all for asking. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.”
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from being raised in Carroll County, it’s that the currencies of honesty, transparency, and consistency are wells that cannot run dry. No question posed to a presidential candidate should be responded with, “I can’t answer that, or the media will write about it.”
This scripted non-answer from the Biden-Harris team is simply denying the American people an opportunity to have their voices be heard on the issues that are most important to them and our country.
Irony abounds when considering one of the primary objections many Democrats in Congress have to Judge Barrett’s appointment to the Court is that the holding of this particular vote in close proximity to a Presidential election would be a disservice to voters; as the American people would not have a “proper say” in this all too important constitutional matter.
Contrary to the comical position taken by Biden and Harris, I believe the American people are entitled to know Biden’s position on court-packing before election day, not after. One can only hope Biden doesn’t commit plagiarism again and endorse the court-packing proposal as once put forth by former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1937.
Zachary Heron
Manchester
Reasons to vote to reelect Trump
Why this middle-aged conservative white woman is voting for Trump.
1. He’s pro-life. 2. I’m tired of seeing “Made in China” stamped all over everything. We need to take back our country and put our own people back to work. It was very unsettling to find out that we don’t even make our own antibiotics. The USA needs to be self sufficient in all areas. Trump is leading us in the right direction. 3. He’s building the wall. Illegal immigrants are not entitled to citizen benefits just because they have managed to get into this country. They are certainly not entitled to vote.
4. This country cannot afford to pay for everything that the Democrats want ... unlimited medical care, education, all the free stuff they promise to everybody. Sooner or later you have to pay the piper! 5. I don’t see Trump as racist. Racist is making the statement, “If you don’t know to vote for me then you ain’t black.” Not to mention limiting a vice presidential pool to “women of color.” I would never vote for a woman just because she was a woman. You see, I am a middle-aged woman who knows just how vindictive, cunning, and cutthroat women can be, right Hillary?
6. Trump has not killed the 200,000 people that have died from COVID-19. Some 8,000 people die every day in the USA, but the only statistic we hear about is the COVID-19 death count and how Trump is responsible. We need to protect the vulnerable, but we also need to get the country up and running again. Be not afraid. 7. The climate is changing because it is supposed to. We can only control so much, the rest is in God’s hands. 8. Trump has to deal with the here and now. It’s easy to play “Monday morning quarterback,” Joe. That’s not enough to run on. And as a fellow Catholic, shame on you and Nancy Pelosi.
Mary Kelly
