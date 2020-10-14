Letters: Voters entitled to know Biden’s view on court-packing; Reasons to vote to reelect Trump | READER COMMENTARY

6. Trump has not killed the 200,000 people that have died from COVID-19. Some 8,000 people die every day in the USA, but the only statistic we hear about is the COVID-19 death count and how Trump is responsible. We need to protect the vulnerable, but we also need to get the country up and running again. Be not afraid. 7. The climate is changing because it is supposed to. We can only control so much, the rest is in God’s hands. 8. Trump has to deal with the here and now. It’s easy to play “Monday morning quarterback,” Joe. That’s not enough to run on. And as a fellow Catholic, shame on you and Nancy Pelosi.