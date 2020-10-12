Letters: ‘Evil institutions’ supported by Christian leaders; Improved roads and a tragic deer strike; Trump’s impeachment showed his character | READER COMMENTARY

Evil institutions supported by Christian leaders
Have you ever wondered how it was possible for a Christian leader to be a Nazi or a Confederate? Preaching the Bible for years during the time when their government was clearly engaged in corporate sin. The citizens of Nazi Germany and the Confederacy were mostly church going Jesus followers and probably believed they were moral and doing God’s will. We can look back and judge these Christians by today’s standards and wonder how they could have sat in church, heard the Gospel and still support the governments that we find ghastly today.
Sadly, the same preaching is being used by Christian leaders today to sway believers from opposing today’s evil institutions. Verses like, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” (Mark 12:17) and “Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls” (Rom. 14-4) are used to pacify today’s Jesus followers and prevent them from confronting the Democrats.
Like Americans today, the well-educated Germans in the 1930s were taught to “believe the science”. The “science” of natural selection justified the murder of millions of “undesirables” during the Holocaust. This “science” was used by Margaret Sanger (Planned Parenthood’s matriarch) to advocate for legalizing abortions for poor, black, special needs and other minorities in America.
It’s hard to believe that people who profess to champion the rights of minorities could celebrate the abortion of minority babies and not be exposed as a fraud. Maybe this is due to the feudal system Democrats have created in urban communities. This feudal system is like the social system of the Confederacy in which the aristocracy believed their way of life was superior to that of the Northerners and despised being told they were wrong about slavery. Today, our cultural elites claim they are our moral superiors (you deplorable) and support the strict control of the common people by their government allies. Instead of using force to get free labor from blacks like in the Confederacy, Democrats now use government dependency to get black votes.
Just like it is obvious to most Jesus followers today that the Confederates and Nazis were opposing God’s will, it should be obvious that today’s Democrats contradict the teachings of Jesus. How is it possible for a Christian leader or a follower of Jesus to be a Democrat?
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Improved roads and a tragic deer strike
With my daily second shift work commute being between Reisterstown and Westminster, I express my sincere appreciation toward all contributors to the recent blacktop replacement of Md. 97, as well as toward those repavers currently redoing the Md. 91-140 intersection. We motorists traveling either or both of the these vastly improved stretches of highway are experiencing a truly refreshing ride, “smooth as glass,” as the saying goes. Extra admiration is merited for the entire crew that performed the aforementioned Md. 97 repavement next to the airport; virtually the entire duration of their project was undertaken smack-dab through the pandemic’s early stage, yet they dutifully pressed on until its completion!
One of the countless beneficiaries of the Md. 97 repavement was Jason Blair, my metal powdercoating coworker who worked the daytime shift. Jason was on his way to work on a Thursday morning via Md. 97. Had Jason arrived uneventfully, his newly hired son would’ve been attentively poised to grasp those metal powdercoating tricks of the trade, eagerly learning them at his father’s side. Had Jason not been tragically killed by a freak deer strike during what would prove to be his final commute, he could have once again been treated to traversing that top-notch blacktops seamless blending into his turn onto Magna Way.
Heartfelt thanks from all of us FR Conversions, to the Times staff for the Friday notification of Jason’s untimely passing being deemed worthy of your front page.
Kevin Welsh
Reisterstown
Trump’s impeachment showed his character
The impeachment of Donald Trump, I think, brings to mind what, for me, is the most vivid glimpse of the president’s true character. He has done many things that people have expressed disappointment, and anger over, but the impeachment is for me, the clearest example of his priorities and character.
The fact that a U.S. president would threaten another country’s leader by withholding crucial, congressionally approved funds for defense against Russian aggression, for his own political gain, is enough to impeach him, even if he had a sterling record up to then!
Wallace Wolff
