Letters: ‘Evil institutions’ supported by Christian leaders; Improved roads and a tragic deer strike; Trump’s impeachment showed his character | READER COMMENTARY

It’s hard to believe that people who profess to champion the rights of minorities could celebrate the abortion of minority babies and not be exposed as a fraud. Maybe this is due to the feudal system Democrats have created in urban communities. This feudal system is like the social system of the Confederacy in which the aristocracy believed their way of life was superior to that of the Northerners and despised being told they were wrong about slavery. Today, our cultural elites claim they are our moral superiors (you deplorable) and support the strict control of the common people by their government allies. Instead of using force to get free labor from blacks like in the Confederacy, Democrats now use government dependency to get black votes.