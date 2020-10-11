Letters: Endorsements for Titus, Morton for judge of Circuit Court; Why Times columnists never mention Biden; Praise for county election process | READER COMMENTARY

I have worked in a job being in the Carroll County courts for six years. It has been rewarding working with, and watching, Laura Morton represent so many people. She has great insight and understanding that jail time is necessary or that a person may be able to return to the community with community resources. When returning people to the community, she is knowledgeable about resoures in the community. I worked helping people with serious mental illnesses and she knew to rely on my help when needed. She knows how to put together the whole needs of the person.