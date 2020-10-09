Letters: Attorney endorses Titus in judge race; Delegate endorses Sivigny, Herbert, Titus; Praise for county election process | READER COMMENTARY

This is an endorsement of Judge Richard Titus for the Circuit Court for Carroll County from a recently almost completely retired attorney, practicing primarily in Carroll County for over 39 years and residing here for over 37 years. Of the few remaining cases I have, none of these cases is before Judge Titus. Therefore, voters, perhaps justifiably skeptical about practicing attorneys supporting a Judicial candidate, need not consider, with this writer, what voters may ordinarily suspect, that is, that such support comes with an anticipation of the attorney and the attorney’s clients receiving favorable court rulings when that attorney’s candidate prevails in the election. I do not, and never will again, have any cases before Judge Titus.