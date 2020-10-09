Letters: Attorney endorses Titus in judge race; Delegate endorses Sivigny, Herbert, Titus; Praise for county election process | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Attorney endorses Titus in judge race
This is an endorsement of Judge Richard Titus for the Circuit Court for Carroll County from a recently almost completely retired attorney, practicing primarily in Carroll County for over 39 years and residing here for over 37 years. Of the few remaining cases I have, none of these cases is before Judge Titus. Therefore, voters, perhaps justifiably skeptical about practicing attorneys supporting a Judicial candidate, need not consider, with this writer, what voters may ordinarily suspect, that is, that such support comes with an anticipation of the attorney and the attorney’s clients receiving favorable court rulings when that attorney’s candidate prevails in the election. I do not, and never will again, have any cases before Judge Titus.
I served as an assistant state’s attorney in Carroll County for almost 20 years; I was in private practice in Carroll County for over 17 years, concentrating in criminal/traffic law defense and family law; I have appeared before countless judges in the courts of Carroll County and many neighboring counties; I was privileged to serve as a magistrate in the Carroll County Circuit Court, hearing family law cases. I served as president of the Carroll County Bar Association and served two 2-year terms on the Maryland State Bar Association Board of Governors. I believe that I have the experience to know a good judge when I see one. The judges of the Circuit Court for Carroll County have always been known by judges and attorneys throughout the state as being exceptionally fine judges. Judge Titus carries on that proud tradition.
I have known Judge Titus and the challenger for many years, both having begun their careers long ago as law clerks. I have seen both of them try cases as attorneys. Both are well qualified for the position. However, Judge Titus has earned the position by his experience of several years on the bench. He has displayed wisdom, understanding of the law, patience and courtesy. He is always prepared, having reviewed the pleadings in advance of any Court hearings. He is a Judge with great integrity. He listens carefully and considers the evidence and the law. Most importantly, he is fair.
Any attack on Judge Titus as being unqualified and merely a “political” appointee is ludicrous and demeans the process.
The citizens of Carroll County and the State of Maryland will be best served by the election of Judge Richard Titus.
Jamie Brewer
Westminster
Delegate endorses Sivigny, Herbert, Titus
A couple of weeks ago, the editor of the Carroll County Times wrote a column wherein he admonished folks to not lose sight of the importance of the local races that are on the ballot this election cycle. Notwithstanding the fact that the presidential contest is getting all of the hype as it should given what’s at stake in 2020, the editor is absolutely correct in noting that the importance of local races should not be discounted.
After all, local officials, including judges and Board of Education members, have potentially more impact on our day-to-day lives than do the folks in Washington. This is particularly true if you have school aged children or grandchildren, or if, in the context of the courts, you or a loved one are involved in the judicial system in any way.
I have thought long and hard about our choices for Board of Education. In assessing the field of candidates, it is readily apparent that Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny deserve reelection and have my enthusiastic support. These are challenging times, and I believe these ladies can meet the challenge.
I bring a different perspective with regard to the race for Judge of the Circuit Court for Carroll County. I have practiced law for 28 years, 26 of which have been spent in Carroll County. During that time, I have spent a significant amount of time in the courtroom. As such, I know that a judge should be knowledgeable in the law, fair, firm when appropriate, and possess the temperament required to treat litigants with courtesy and respect. Judge Richard Titus has all of those attributes, and then some. I have seen Judge Titus in action, and I strongly urge my fellow Carroll countians to support his candidacy.
Haven Shoemaker
The author is a member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 5.
Praise for county election process
I’d like to commend our governor as well as our local government first for fulfilling requests for mail-in ballots and second, for providing secure drop boxes at convenient locations all over this county. I got the ballot, filled it out and dropped it at the Board of Elections building on S. Center Street.
This took a big load off my mind. Thanks to all who made this possible.
Dee Krasnansky
