The 2020 elections should be a landslide for Republicans since most Americans know that socialism is not about policies but about culture. This means the socialist government becomes the determiner of right and wrong in society. To do this it strives to eliminate religion and family. The Cultural Revolution of China is a good example but you can see it in many of the other once free and prosperous countries that were duped by the socialists. Older Americans are more aware of this since they haven’t been as indoctrinated as the younger ones in the government schools to believe things like there are more than two sexes and human life doesn’t begin at conception. Winston Churchill described it well when he said,"Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy" and "the inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.”