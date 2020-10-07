Letters: Why teachers don’t support hybrid plan; Protect our rights by voting out Trump | READER COMMENTARY

The sacrifice by those who came before us (Trump’s losers and suckers) to defend our country and freedom will be in vain. Trump and his family never sacrificed anything or anyone for their country. It’s all about self service, not public service. For Trump, no lives matter except his own. As a Vietnam Navy veteran, this “loser and sucker” will vote early. Our Founding Fathers are counting on you to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution against this immoral and corrupt tyrant and his Republican enablers. Democracy, honor and decency are on the ballot. By the way, trespassing and stealing Biden lawn signs won’t save your lying, corrupt cult leader.