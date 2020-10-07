Letters: Why teachers don’t support hybrid plan; Protect our rights by voting out Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Why teachers don’t support hybrid plan
I think we can all agree that our children benefit from being in schools, and we don’t want them missing out on that experience. However, the hybrid plan currently proposed will not provide the experiences we want them to get back to.
Instead of collaborating with classmates on group assignments, students will work alone at desks, unable to share materials. Instead of chatting with friends at lunch, students will eat alone at desks, distanced from their peers. Instead of story time on the carpet, Pre-K and kindergarten students will sit at desks in classrooms stripped of rugs and other “soft surfaces.”
When you hear that teachers are not supportive of the hybrid plan, understand it is not because they don’t want students back in school. Teachers are the experts, and know the best practices for educating their students. They know that the learning environment matters, the social interactions matter, the collaboration matters, the relationships matter.
The proposed hybrid plan will require teachers to do two jobs at once. They will teach two separate groups of students, in two separate environments, simultaneously. The requirement to continue synchronous lessons for students at home while students are present in the classroom will impact the experiences of all students, and the ability of the teachers to be as effective as possible.
Teachers will not be able to focus their full attention on building relationships, interacting with, and instructing the students in the classroom because they will be dealing with technology and keeping the students at home involved in the lesson. Teachers will not be able to give their full attention to students at home, because they will be interacting with, and managing the students who are in the classroom. If the hybrid opening moves forward as proposed, the school experience will be impacted by the restrictions put in place for students and teachers.
Teachers are working hard to provide the best education in the safest way possible. While the virtual model is not ideal, neither is the hybrid model. Until all students can return to school buildings safely together, the virtual model should continue. It is the safest option we have now, and allows for more focus on students than the proposed hybrid model. We all want students back in school, but not until we know it is safe, and that they will be able reap the full benefits of a return to buildings.
Karen Withers
Westminster
Protect our rights by voting out Trump
Why do you think Trump and Republicans want to cut or eliminate payroll taxes? They want to eliminate your Social Security and Medicare benefits. The Republican plan is to starve these programs of funding. No funding, no benefits.
How about Trump’s promise to preserve preexisting conditions coverage. It’s meaningless. Coverage for preexisting conditions already exists under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Trump and his Republican lackeys want to completely eliminate the ACA, including preexisting condition coverage, through the courts during a pandemic. Having COVID-19 is considered a preexisting condition. If Trump gets his Supreme Court nominee confirmed, it’s game over for the ACA, women and minority rights and other critical rights like voting rights and the environment.
For those in need of affordable health insurance, a vote for Trump and congressional Republicans like Andy Harris is a vote to eliminate Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act. They also want to cut veteran benefits. According to The Atlantic magazine, Trump considers those who served or died in the military “losers” and “suckers.” He also doesn’t want disabled vets in his military parades.
After almost four years of Trump’s lies, deception, and corruption, do you trust him to do the right thing? If you do, say goodbye to your Social Security, Medicare and ACA coverage. Say goodbye to the U.S. Postal Service For many, say goodbye to your life. Already, over 207,000 Americans are dead because of Trump’s indifference and incompetence. By some estimates, it’s projected that 410,000 will die by January. How is this a pro-life position? It’s more like a death cult. How many more will die under a Trump second term without the ACA and a comprehensive covid19 plan?
The sacrifice by those who came before us (Trump’s losers and suckers) to defend our country and freedom will be in vain. Trump and his family never sacrificed anything or anyone for their country. It’s all about self service, not public service. For Trump, no lives matter except his own. As a Vietnam Navy veteran, this “loser and sucker” will vote early. Our Founding Fathers are counting on you to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution against this immoral and corrupt tyrant and his Republican enablers. Democracy, honor and decency are on the ballot. By the way, trespassing and stealing Biden lawn signs won’t save your lying, corrupt cult leader.
David J Iacono
