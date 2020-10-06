Letters: Disagrees with columnist on polls, Trump; When did these become Christian values? Keep the American experience alive; Tax returns prove what we suspected | READER COMMENTARY

Disagrees with columnist on polls, Trump
Again, on Sept. 20, columnist Tom Zirpoli was doing his usual Trump bashing. He mentions about polls and how they favor his opponent, Joe Biden. He also mentions how the president is going to cheat in order to win the election.
Well, Mr. Zirpoli, I hate to inform you that your facts and stats don’t work for me in this case. If you rely on polls, as I think you indicate that you do, did you ever consider that they might poll more Democrats than Republicans or that maybe people don’t want to answer polls as they think they are wrong a lot? I for one do not believe in polls for that reason.
However, I look at the crowds that the president attracts vs. Biden’s train stops of maybe 25-40 people. As I ride through the county and other areas, I see way more Trump signs, flags and so forth than I see anything for Biden. If anyone is going to use mail-in ballots to cheat it will be the Democrats. Look in the states where they are in charge and see all the issues that they have.
I hate to see what kind of nasty column you will write this Wednesday about the president and Mrs. Trump catching COVID-19. I cannot understand why you and others have so much hate for a president even before he was sworn-in. I guess you cannot get over the 2016 results, like Hillary Clinton. I hope you you do not get crazy and want to leave the good ole USA when he wins again in November.
Pat Bussard
Westminster
When did these become Christian values?
In response to the Oct. 2 letter to the editor, “Onward Christian voters,” since when was it a Christian value to grab women by the genitals?
Since when was it a Christian value to separate young children from their parents and holding them in cages?
Since when was it a Christian value to lie repeatedly without impunity to the American people who entrusted him to uphold the values of the Constitution?
Since when was it a Christian value to withhold the truth about a deadly pandemic from the American people?
Since when is it a Christian value to grant support to white supremacists?
Since when is it a Christian value to make fun publicly of the disabled?
Please, don’t talk to me about the Christian value to overturn Roe v. Wade until life outside of the womb is valued with respect, adequate health care, adequate shelter and food and the right to peacefully protest against racial discrimination. Don’t talk to me about this being a Christian nation until we have a president who upholds the rights and interest of all citizens whether white, Black, LGBTQ, immigrant, disabled, rich or poor.
Patricia Roop Hollinger
Westminster
Keep the American experience alive
This election is greater than Donald Trump or Joe Biden. They are mere human beings just like we all are — having warts and faults. So who are we to cast the first stone at either? This election is about America and the preservation of God-given rights and freedoms. Don’t be distracted by the shell game that’s being played on us.
Which candidate has the goals to preserve the American dream? That’s the bigger reason to vote one over the other. That’s the only question we need to ask ourselves first and last! Let’s not get all tied up with the distraction of who’s lying or who’s saying the right thing in a “got ya” situation.
We are very close to falling into a socialistic, communistic state and losing ourselves in these confusing times. We are being led into a divided country mindset and distracted from the real issues. A divided household will not stand.
We had better wake up fast before Election Day or we could lose our 244 years of Heritage and America’s gift of freedom.
William Knill
Mount Airy
Tax returns prove what we suspected
Donald Trump’s long-hidden tax returns prove what many of us have long suspected: The president is a grifter, a con man, and heavily indebted to foreign entities.
James G. Hirtle
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Westminster