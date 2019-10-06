Now, I will add that he would be the only one for the Democrats to have any chance to battle Trump in 2020. He has a good record in as much as he’s been U.S. vice president over two terms while Barack Obama was the president. Biden had (and I believe he still has) the lead in the Democratic party since that race began — though it has gotten quite smaller during that period. Of course, the Democrats all (in my mind) don’t even want him to be opposing Trump.