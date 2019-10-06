Thanking customers on occasion of retirement
My career started in 1961 in Randallstown, where I remained for 25 years. I was a shampoo girl for Mr. Anthony’s Salon. When I was 15, I became an apprentice, then later a licensed stylist at the age of 17. After high school, I went to Catonsville Community College. I took all the art courses and I also took private classes from Paula Fink’s Art Studio in Randallstown. My dream at that time was to become an oil painter and work for the Smithsonian, helping to restore classic works of art.
I got married in 1970, had three children, and, later, raised them as a single parent in the late 1980s. I did hair at my house and for shut-ins. I worked as a Senior Cosmetologist in 1985 where I ran Mr. Anthony’s Salon in Eldersburg, until 1997. The business was eventually given to his daughter. I left, had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands. After healing, I worked at Mane Attraction Salon for about 3 years. I bought the business from the previous owner and changed the business name to Main Attraction Salon where I was an owner-operator of my own salon in 2002.
Enjoying many wonderful and loyal clients for over a decade, I finally sold it in 2012 due to health issues. After a short time off I worked a few days per week at a couple of really nice salons, All About You and Fringes Family Hair Care. They are wonderful, caring people.
As we all travel down the path on our life’s journey my time for working has come to an end. While there are other paths to explore, like my own oil painting, traveling or enjoying our many grand kids, I’ll find something to keep me occupied.
I would sincerely like to thank everyone of my clients, the customers who I call family, from the bottom of my heart. For all these wonderful years, it has been my pleasure to serve you.
Roseann Gladstone
Eldersburg
Hoping Biden wins Democratic nomination
I will start by saying I believe Joe Biden started off well to attempt to be the Democratic candidate to challenge America’s chosen president of 2016. Yes, I still remember (at age 74) his name — Donald Trump.
Now, I will add that he would be the only one for the Democrats to have any chance to battle Trump in 2020. He has a good record in as much as he’s been U.S. vice president over two terms while Barack Obama was the president. Biden had (and I believe he still has) the lead in the Democratic party since that race began — though it has gotten quite smaller during that period. Of course, the Democrats all (in my mind) don’t even want him to be opposing Trump.
The only other Democrat I would even care for to oppose President Trump would be Bernie Sanders. Yet very recently I did see his rating having dropped quite a bit. About that time, I did see Elizabeth Warren getting closer to Biden. Yet Biden (to me, now) must get “more busy" on topics and subjects of wanted and needed matters to improve the United States, for being the Democratic candidate, to get a broad number of voters to elect himself president. Though it being against Trump, who will know what his plan(s) will be at election time?
I hope Biden becomes the Democratic challenger. If he does not, then it better be Sanders or otherwise, since I won’t vote for any other man, I will probably not vote for any one of the Democratic females who would be their candidate. It doesn’t seem to me that any female Democrat would beat Trump, who is still loaded with Republicans.
Richard E. Eiwen
Taneytown