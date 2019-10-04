Gen. Patton would not have liked President Trump
President Trump says that Gen. George S. Patton was his favorite general. Patton played a major role in winning WWII in places like North Africa, Sicily and Europe. His Third Army killed and captured more Germans than any other army. He moved the Third Army faster and captured more territory than anyone else.
Although Trump considers Patton his favorite general, it’s not likely Patton would consider Trump his favorite president. First, Patton hated cowards, especially those who dodged military service during war like Donald Trump and his family. He also wouldn’t like candidates and presidents who conspire with foreign governments to win elections. Patton would have found Trump despicable and not worthy of being called an American. Patton defended the Constitution. Trump and his inner circle of sycophants defile the Constitution.
Second, Patton hated the Soviet Union and wanted to finish them off while we still had the army in Europe in 1945. He would have found Trump's pro-Russian and pro-North Korean policies repugnant and anti-American.
Finally, Patton hated Nazis during the war. Patton never said that there were good people on both sides like Trump. Trump's white nationalism and promotion of extreme right wing violence would have disgusted Patton. Patton bragged about using the guts of dead Nazis during WWII to grease the treads of his tanks. Patton would consider Trump nothing more than another tyrant destined for the trash heap of history.
It’s clear the only thing Trump knows about Patton is what he saw in the 1970 movie, “Patton.” There is so much more to Patton’s leadership than what the movie reveals. If Trump would read a book about Patton, he might learn something about the man as a leader and a true patriot. Patton was a man of honor, duty, and courage who gave a lifetime of service to his country. Trump is someone who knows nothing about honor, duty, courage and service to country and serves only himself.
David J. Iacono
Westminster
No tolerance for manipulated elections makes America great
I know a lot of you among our emerald and golden hills and valleys of Carroll County have voted to elect the person who occupies the Oval Office of the White House that belongs to every American. But things happen.
I only ask you to consider where our country is headed. You would be brave indeed to admit that actions by this occupant have changed your mind. That his actions have hurt your sense of daily well-being. That your children and grandchildren's futures are dulled.
One thing you can be sure of in your heart of hearts and in the voting booth: The light eventually shines. The darkness is revealed. The law prevails.
However we voted in the past, we Americans are together in one aspect that has always made America great. We will never tolerate manipulated elections, nor be so scared that we will not stand up to flim-flammers who trade America and America’s future for personal gain.
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge