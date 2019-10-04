It’s clear the only thing Trump knows about Patton is what he saw in the 1970 movie, “Patton.” There is so much more to Patton’s leadership than what the movie reveals. If Trump would read a book about Patton, he might learn something about the man as a leader and a true patriot. Patton was a man of honor, duty, and courage who gave a lifetime of service to his country. Trump is someone who knows nothing about honor, duty, courage and service to country and serves only himself.