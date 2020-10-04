Letters: Endorsements from Tri-District Republican Club; Wishes cable company had local office | READER COMMENTARY

Manpreet was not the problem and did his best to work with this very broken system. The first thing Manpreet wanted to do was to send me to Frederick or Owings Mills. Out of the question during a pandemic. Next up began a process of sending me a new remote, which I needed to approve. The approval email and link arrived just fine. The link required the credit card information which I already stated they will never get. Five more attempts to send me emails for signing off on the request without credit card information all failed. Manpreet called in his supervisor and after 1 hour, 22 minutes they are sending me a new remote. Had they not been allowed to close the Westminster office I could have driven there in 20 minutes had the new remote and been back home 20 minutes later.