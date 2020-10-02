Letters: Let high school athletes play sports; Sentencing shows difference in judges; Trump makes mockery of debate; Onward Christian voters | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Mail-in ballots are now being accepted, drop-off boxes are open at several sites across the county, early voting begins Oct. 26 and Election Day is Nov. 3. The Times will publish letters to the editor endorsing candidates (one per writer) through Oct. 26, as space allows.
Let high school athletes play sports
This letter was also sent to the Carroll County Board of Education.
I realize you all have a hard job and I personally thank you all for your service. I am a frustrated parent of a freshman athlete.
My daughter and most other kids her age have a lot of fear and anxiety trying to work through this new COVID world we live in. We have been fortunate through her AAU level volleyball program to at least have her participate with FCA Volleyball club in two-person outdoor tournaments the last month or so and we have noted a huge positive change in her demeanor.
It has allowed her to see her friends and alleviate some of her stress and tension under a very controlled environment that I feel is safe.
The logic of listening to the health department and not trying to bring athletes back at the same time as starting the Hybrid model doesn’t make sense to me for the following reasons.
First, with the personnel issues that were dropped in your lap the last few days with teachers retiring or opting to take leave, hybrid learning in October is far from a certainty.
Saying that you won’t have sports because of cross-contamination of the cohort pods is ridiculous because 80-90% of these young healthy athletes are already crossing these cohort lines in AAU and rec sports, some even traveling out of state to play.
If kids who are feeling sick stay home and temperatures are taken as well as other safeguards, it will be fairly low risk. Westminster athletic director Terry Molloy, through the county rules, has allowed organized team activities separated by grade level now and moving forward that crosses the cohort lines, leading up to hybrid model which separates by alphabet.
There is no totally safe way to return to school or play sports in the current situation, just acceptable levels of risk. It should not be about the fear of litigation! Have all of us parents sign a waiver that we won’t sue and let them play!
Doug Reaves
Westminster
Sentencing shows difference in judges
I would like to commend Judge Richard Titus for his excellent decision on the sentence he handed down for the child rapist. It was a severe sentence for an extremely severe crime. He is certainly the Judge we need in this County to protect our children.
As much as I was appreciative of Judge Titus' decision in that case, I was equally appalled by Judge Maria Oesterreicher’s sentence for the dentist who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge. He merely received a slap on the wrist for a heinous crime against children. Is this what we can expect out of a woman judge?
Judge Titus has experience and has proven himself by his sentences that he is tough on crime and particularly crimes against children. This is the judge we need to keep on the bench in Carroll County.
This is not about politics, this is about integrity and justice.
Kathleen Redifer
Eldersburg
Trump makes mockery of debate
Well, I’m exhausted. I watched the so-called Presidential Debate last night, and I saw only one candidate willing to answer the questions posed, Joe Biden.
The other guy, Donald Trump, spent his time trying to bully Biden and the moderator, Chris Wallace, of Trump friendly Fox News. Trump, as usual, constantly lied and engaged in personal attacks on Biden. Trump couldn’t answer the question about condemning white supremacist groups, instead calling for the Proud Boys to “stand by.. In truth, it appears that Trump, facing defeat, has become completely unhinged.
Trump has made a mockery of the office of president. Now he’s made a mockery of the Presidential Debates. And is trying to make a mockery of the election itself. I shudder to think what this country will have to endure if he gets a second term.
Frank Rammes
Westminster
Onward Christian voters
You have been waiting for the time to make your Christian vote count. Now is that time as you have in President Trump the most consciously aware president of your Christian and Catholic beliefs. He attended your marches, supported your legal and political rights and spoke your language of hope, love and inclusiveness.
You see his nomination for the Supreme Court and his defense of the beliefs of Christian groups and businesses. Now it is time to cast your vote for his reelection. Keep the most vocal and concerned president in office so we can have additional judges and congress people elected to high government posts.
If you don’t support our president and the other side — which I believe stands for late-term abortion, destruction of the family unit, and the further erosion of morality — wins, then don’t complain. Refrain from sending me any mailings on right to life marches, contributions for social justice, support for the clergy for a better America, and awareness for those under religious persecution as this is the election for those issues. Right now is the right time.
Bob McDowell
Eldersburg