Letters: Constitution, not threats, dictates how to fill vacancy; Stealing Biden signs won’t help on Election Day; Patriotism different from nationalism | READER COMMENTARY

Is this what a Democrat majority in the Senate would look like? Do Democrats think this sort of “burn the house down” rhetoric makes it more likely reasonable people will vote them into power? Who knows, maybe it will. I don’t understand half of what goes on in the world anymore. When I was younger, I was taught to believe there were some things that were just bigger than partisan politics. That our country and it’s institutions should be revered and protected. It seems today those institutions are seen as just seen another “arrow in a quiver.”