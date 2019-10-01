Spying on president’s phone calls should spark outrage
Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff went on national TV and said they have evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia. Wrong lie, that lie lasted from 2017 to 2019. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff went on national TV and said President Trump betrayed his oath-of-office, endangered national security and our elections and covered it up. All lies. At the Congressional hearing with the DNI (Director National Intelligence) under oath, pompous Adam Schiff lied, instead of reading the transcript. When confronted later, he said he made a parody.
This is political espionage disguised as a whistle-blower compliant. The allegations were based on hearsay, the IG said it had political bias, the DOJ found no crime, the Ukraine president said there was no pressure and no quid-pro-quo. According to several attorneys (Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett etc.) this does not meet the IC Whistle-blower statute because the president is not part of the Intelligence Community.
Everyone should be outraged that people are spying on the private telephone conversations of the president. This is the third telephone call between the president and leaders of foreign nations (Mexico/Australia/Ukraine) that the Deep State bureaucrats spied on and leaked to the media. Regardless, the Democrats and their servile media accomplices are giddy and don’t consider spying and leaking on the president a problem. But claim it’s a crime to say “do-me-a-favor” or ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate (Ukraine is obligated by treaty) Biden’s $1B extortion and the 2016 Russian election hoax. The people who spied on and leaked the president’s conversation violated his/her Security Agreement (legally binding document) for failure to safeguard protected information and can be prosecuted under the Espionage Statutes USC title 18: that’s a crime.
President Trump, Attorney General Barr and US Attorney John Durham have a legal responsibility/duty to investigate the origins of the 2016 Russian hoax, and a lot of it started in the Ukraine. Under the Obama/Biden administration at least four foreign countries were involved in the 2016 election: UK (Steele Dossier), Italy/Malta (Joseph Mifsud), Australia (Alexander Downer) and Ukraine (Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, American cyber-security firm Crowd-strike, DOJ’s Nellie Ohr etc.) to help Hillary Clinton. The Democrats are afraid they will discover the truth, so they start impeachment, which in reality is attempting a coup d’etat.
John Solomon (the Hill) is releasing 400 pages of documents on Joe Biden. Read them for some real Hypocrisy.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
What you need to know about interventions
Dealing with loved ones can be difficult sometimes and that only gets harder when they have a problem with drugs and alcohol. A big part of dealing with a loved one’s addiction is getting them into treatment. But what if they are unwilling to go? Intervention is the next logical step, however what is an intervention and how you pull one off?
Contrary to popular belief, successful interventions usually aren’t like the ones you see on TV. Interventions that are successful usually consist of several different techniques. The first thing is to do your research on a treatment facility. Once you get someone willing to go to treatment it is imperative that they go straight in. When someone is struggling with substance abuse they can waffle on the idea of treatment, so you must have the facility already picked out so there are no slows or stops on which facility.
Number two is building your team. An intervention can either be done by the family or by a professional interventionist. Since a lot of interventionists are ex-addicts themselves, they will have a point of reality with the addict which may facilitate the reach for treatment. In some cases, the interventionist may decide to call in family members but that will be decided by the interventionist. Make sure any family or friends who are involved are all on the same page and have the same goal; getting the addict into treatment.
With everyone on the same page, you would then bring in the addict. Approach them kindly and at first try to get them to see how treatment will benefit them. Show them the website or brochure of where they are going. It is also a good idea to have someone ready to talk to them from the center to answer any questions they may have.
If this doesn’t work, you should be prepared to bottom line them. An example of a bottom line is, “If you don’t go to treatment you aren’t staying here anymore.” If they run off and refuse to listen, do not give in. You must hold strong or they won’t take it seriously. If you have questions or want to find out more about getting someone into treatment, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org. or call 1 800-431-1754.
Angel Serna is a spokesman for Narconon. This is being run as a public service announcement.