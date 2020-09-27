Letters: Judge candidate Morton makes case; Distortions in column must be challenged; Russian trolls at it again | READER COMMENTARY

Judge candidate Morton makes case
When you appear before a judge in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, you must be confident you’ll be treated fairly and impartially. This is why there are strict ethical standards that prohibit judges from engaging in partisan political activity.
Judges must be independent. They must disclose conflicts of interest. They cannot be involved in cases where they have a personal stake in the outcome or a close relationship with one of the litigants. Even the appearance of impropriety undermines the public’s faith in the judicial system. This is why the election of circuit court judges must be non-partisan.
I thought of this recently while delivering yard signs. People throughout Carroll County put my yard signs next to their Trump flags, their Biden signs, and standing alone. Whether Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or unaffiliated, our citizens understand that my passion is the law, not politics.
I am very proud of this, especially in these divisive times. Fair minded Carroll County voters want their judge to be impartial and to treat everyone fairly and equally.
The Carroll County Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Committee rated me highly qualified, the highest ranking. I’ve worked in the courts representing the people, not the boardroom doing corporate law. I have worked with organizations that provide mental health counseling, addiction treatment services, family counseling, and job training. I have great relationships with our county’s law enforcement and human service organizations such as Parole & Probation and the Department of Juvenile Services. A judge who truly wants to keep the community safe must know the resources available in the community and have established relationships with those who do the work that supports a judge’s decision.
Carroll County voters voted my opponent off the bench in 2018. In my opinion, he used his considerable insider political connections to override the people’s verdict to get himself reappointed and many are upset that two highly qualified women were passed over for a man who had already been voted out. Many just feel their voices are being ignored. They want to be heard. They want to know their votes matter.
Carroll County needs a judge, not a politician. I ask you to vote for the best candidate, Laura Morton for Circuit Court judge.
Laura Morton
Westminster
Distortions in column must be challenged
Distortions and untruths in Dave Price’s Community Voices column (Sept. 22) should not go unchallenged. He writes that the United States has pivoted from love of country to hatred in one generation through an evil master plan. That is absurd and twisted. Dissent and disagreement with government policies is one important way to show love of country. Young people of my generation protested the Vietnam War out of a sense of right and wrong, disavowing “my country right or wrong.” There is a difference. Striving to improve our country does not equate with destroying our country! Quite the opposite.
If a child behaves badly it is not love to ignore the problem and praise the child. If a person has a serious illness it is not love to ignore the problem and tell the patient “you’re doing great!” We must identify problems so we can fix them! How do we call attention to them if not through peaceful protest? That is why thousands have peacefully marched in the streets for racial equity (not “racial unrest”). And that is why sports teams take a knee during the national anthem. It has nothing to do with disrespect and everything to do with pointing to a severe problem that needs to be fixed.
I love this country and the people in it and show it by my actions in helping individuals, my church, my community and beyond. But I respectfully do not say the Pledge of Allegiance for reasons of faith (my only allegiance is to God) and truth (there is not liberty and justice for all). I respect those who say the pledge. Please respect those of us who decline for reasons of conscience. It is anything but a show of hate for our country. And please do not spread false conspiracy theories about George Soros because he lies on the other side of the political fence.
As for the causes of poverty and so-called destruction of the Black family unit, I have heard this tired, unfactual recitation of non-history many times before. Welfare did not create poverty and racial unrest. The causes go back much further, are far more complex and are partly rooted in government policies that purposely crowded Blacks into the inner cities where jobs and decent housing became scarce. When educators attempt to teach real history that expose our country’s problems, it is not destructive, but hopeful and helpful in the cause of making our country better and more just for all.
Price writes, “Can we reverse the frightening direction in which we are heading, and how?” As for the answer, vote!
Marcia Leiter
New Windsor
Russian trolls at it again
Remember, if you are getting negative emails about Joe Biden, they are probably coming from Russian trolls. This is how they helped defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and they are doing the same thing again. Don’t be a sucker for Russian propaganda!
James G. Hirtle
