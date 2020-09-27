Letters: Judge candidate Morton makes case; Distortions in column must be challenged; Russian trolls at it again | READER COMMENTARY

If a child behaves badly it is not love to ignore the problem and praise the child. If a person has a serious illness it is not love to ignore the problem and tell the patient “you’re doing great!” We must identify problems so we can fix them! How do we call attention to them if not through peaceful protest? That is why thousands have peacefully marched in the streets for racial equity (not “racial unrest”). And that is why sports teams take a knee during the national anthem. It has nothing to do with disrespect and everything to do with pointing to a severe problem that needs to be fixed.