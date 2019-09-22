Letters: Dems have no serious candidates; Fringer truly was a hero; women’s opinions appreciated

We quickly established that, not only were we all from Carroll County, that I knew her son, Jack Fringer, from my Western Maryland College days, but also that she was a good friend of my mother who also was a teacher in the Carroll County Public School System. She was especially delighted that she would be able to share, on her return home, that she had seen my mother’s first grandchild before she did. During our visit we learned, as documented in Dayhoof’s column that she had just visited her husband’s grave in Luxembourg.