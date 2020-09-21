Letters: Dems encourage rioting, Marxism, coronavirus lies; Teacher humbled by valuable lessons learned; Faith restored with help of 3 kind people | READER COMMENTARY

A Black Lives Matter founder stated on camera they are trained Marxist organizers. BLM’s communist blackshirts are rioting now in Democrat-run cities because the Democrat mayors must be part of the resistance and dare not stop them. They think the voters are stupid and will blame Trump for the riots. Many of the Black men killed by police were criminals resisting arrest. They are not heroes. Why are the thousands of innocent Blacks killed by Black criminals in our inner cities never mentioned? Don’t they matter? Where is BLM? They want to defund the police and more innocent Blacks will be killed!