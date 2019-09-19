Letters: All options needed to stop mass shootings; we don’t live in a democracy; we don’t want a dictator

Why did AG Barr book the president’s hotel for a party? I thought he was protect the constitution, not beak it. And the president kicking people with deadly illness out of the country. That is just sick. We are not like that. This president has a very cold heart. Now he rescinds his order to kick the ill people out of the country. It is very sad that he would think of it in the first place. What is it with the cabinet secretary of housing buying a dining room set for more than than a food service worker makes in a year?