Letters: Resident opposes Reese area rezoning; Family says no thanks to Chambers monument; Wants a president who tells the truth | READER COMMENTARY

I’ve lived in Carroll County my entire life and my wife and I have lived on Nadines Court for the last 9 years. Despite being located only several miles from a landfill and a similar distance to a firearm range we have still found it to be a peaceful community. Seemingly plenty of wooded acres between us to buffer the shrill from dump truck back up sirens and the gunfire. We still hear it but have grown accustomed to it and sometimes don’t even notice it. In fact, I almost forget about it as I hear a barred owl calling out at night or see several small herds of deer roam through our backyard at predictable times throughout the day.