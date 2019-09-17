Letters: White privilege is real; impeachment shouldn’t be political; why is vaping a concern but not guns?

Columnist is wrong about white privilege; it exists
Columnist Rick Blatchford believes that white privilege is an attention grabber designed to inflame. I know nothing of Mr. Blatchford’s background or experiences, but I assure him that white privilege exists and was not designed to inflame, any more than the weather reports, for example, are designed for any other purpose than to report the weather. You look at the rain and say it’s raining. You look at society, and with very little analysis, you see evidence of white privilege.
I, too, am an old white guy. I grew up in the reasonably liberal west coast city of San Francisco and attended 12 years of school there. My dad worked in the newspaper business as a reporter. Not once during my childhood, visiting his office did I see any other than white guys. Minorities simply were not hired as reporters during the 1940s and 1950s, so there was no point in a black person getting a degree in journalism. There would be no job waiting. In my elementary school I recall one black kid and a smattering of Asians. Although our schools were not segregated, our neighborhoods were, for the most part, exclusive to one race or another. And the whiter the neighborhood, the better the schools, thus the justification for busing.
In the two neighborhoods in which I grew up, I don’t recall a single minority-owned business with the exception of the Chinese laundry. In my city, most laundries were owned and run by Chinese immigrants.
I know from being a long-time Carroll County Times reader that the Carroll County schools were at one time segregated. White students attended the school nearest their homes. Blacks needed to travel miles and miles to attend school. When I moved my family to the area in 1973, I can say with certainty that not a single Carroll County store or other business patronized, nor the doctor offices, employed any but whites.
So Mr. Blatchford, in my experience, in terms of education and employment opportunity, there was white privilege. My forbears could, and did, enroll in pretty much any school for which they geographically and academically qualified. When my father, grandfathers, and even their ancestors, because they were white, lived in any neighborhood they could afford and plied any trade they wished. Because they were white. And that is why I firmly believe there is white privilege. It’s not simply an attention grabber. It’s a fact.
Nick St. Amant
Glyndon
Whether to impeach should not be a political question
Impeachment was not included in the Constitution as a political tool, but as a needed process to protect the country from the improper behavior of a president. The argument that impeachment might increase or decrease the chances of a president being reelected should not be a consideration.
Regardless of the political consequences an impeachment it should/must be pursued if a president has done illegal things ( high crimes or misdemeanors) while in office. If such a determination is made, the Congress must proceed with impeachment, regardless of the consequences.
Wallace Wolff
Westminster
Questions why Trump is concerned about vaping, not guns
Donald Trump proposes banning the sale of vaping in light of recent deaths. I am wondering why he is not as concerned about the lives lost by guns? Could money from the NRA be the reason? Just wondering.
Patricia Roop Hollinger
Westminster