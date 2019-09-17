Letters: White privilege is real; impeachment shouldn’t be political; why is vaping a concern but not guns?

I, too, am an old white guy. I grew up in the reasonably liberal west coast city of San Francisco and attended 12 years of school there. My dad worked in the newspaper business as a reporter. Not once during my childhood, visiting his office did I see any other than white guys. Minorities simply were not hired as reporters during the 1940s and 1950s, so there was no point in a black person getting a degree in journalism. There would be no job waiting. In my elementary school I recall one black kid and a smattering of Asians. Although our schools were not segregated, our neighborhoods were, for the most part, exclusive to one race or another. And the whiter the neighborhood, the better the schools, thus the justification for busing.