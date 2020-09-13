Letters: Based on accomplishments, trust Trump with economy; Swap seeds, they offer hope for the future; Trump’s own words give reason not to vote for him | READER COMMENTARY

If there are too many for you, consider giving them away. Leaving labeled seeds at the extension office is one option. Every year our extension agent Courtney Coddington hosts the Seed Swap at the Westminster Library on the last Saturday in January, National Seed Swap Day. You don’t have to bring seeds; there are plenty from the master gardeners, seed company donations and backyard gardeners to share. It’s a lot of fun and you’ll be sure to come away with lots of seeds as well as answers for your gardening questions.