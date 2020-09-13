Letters: Based on accomplishments, trust Trump with economy; Swap seeds, they offer hope for the future; Trump’s own words give reason not to vote for him | READER COMMENTARY

Based on accomplishments, trust Trump with economy
In Tom Zirpoli’s recent column, “Trump got us into this mess,” Zirpoli wrote that our nation is racked by social upheaval, economy heading south, we’re in a pandemic and Biden did not get us into this mess, Trump did.
Regardless of how Zirpoli and the self-righteous mainstream media frame it, BLM and Antifa are rioting — violent disturbance of the peace by a number of persons assembled together — in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, NYC, Kenosha, Rochester etc. These rioters are Biden (not Trump) supporters, funded by [left-leaning groups]. Instead of protecting their constituency and enforcing law and order, Democratic city mayors and state governors pander to this mob, limit their police response, use the Constitution’s 10th Amendment to stop Trump from sending in federal help, so they can blame him. These Democratic politicians have destroyed people’s lives, that they have sworn to protect, for political points. Iniquity!
According to Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell, 54 children of color, 12 and under, were murdered this year, but the priority of BLM and the radical Democratic politicians was forcing out black police chiefs in Seattle, Dallas and Rochester. How does this help Black people? The Democratic National Convention failed to mention these children, or the riots.
Zirpoli wrote, “Trump doesn’t know what to do” about the pandemic. Trump immediately initiated the travel ban, as Biden called him a racist and xenophobic, then Trump implemented the Virus Task-Force, warp-speed towards a vaccine, evoked the Defense Production Act for ventilators, PPEs etc.
Zirpoli wrote, “Trump has made us weaker.” We are stronger because Trump accomplished the following: eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and Iranian terrorist Gen. Soleimani, created the Israel and United Arab Emirates peace agreement, has NATO allies paying their fair share, made us energy independent, signed the groundbreaking First Step Act criminal justice bill, increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities, withdrew from the job killing Trans-Pacific-Partnership, negotiated new trade deals with China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and made a breakthrough agreement with the E.U., signed right-to-try legislation for terminally ill patients, created opportunity zone incentives that promote investment in low-income communities, reduced poverty rates and unemployment for African Americans and Hispanic Americans to their lowest levels, added millions of jobs, and, before the coronavirus, the stock market reached record highs. Who do you trust to bring back the economy?
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Swap seeds, they offer hope for the future
Although flowers, herbs, fruits and veggies might be on their last legs, they still offer hope for next year through their seeds. Harvesting seeds from the dill, zinnia, blackberry lily, sunflowers and tomatoes (although a bit more complicated there), drying them and housing in a dry environment will save money next year and preserve our local plant culture.
If there are too many for you, consider giving them away. Leaving labeled seeds at the extension office is one option. Every year our extension agent Courtney Coddington hosts the Seed Swap at the Westminster Library on the last Saturday in January, National Seed Swap Day. You don’t have to bring seeds; there are plenty from the master gardeners, seed company donations and backyard gardeners to share. It’s a lot of fun and you’ll be sure to come away with lots of seeds as well as answers for your gardening questions.
Since big seed companies offer fewer varieties each year and many of those varieties are only annuals (think four o’clocks — only annuals are sold, not the perennials given to me by a gardener in the past), seed saving and sharing helps our food supply and economy. Who doesn’t enjoy getting around the bigwigs?
The blackberry lily mentioned above? I had never heard of it until the 2017 Seed Swap where a photo of this lovely flower was taped to the envelope of seeds. I couldn’t resist. After waiting a year, they bloomed — tiny orange flowers with a delicate scent. Now they’ve spread, thanks to the seeds that are scattered at the end of the season. The rest are shared so that others can enjoy them too.
Maybe you’ll pick up seeds at the next Seed Swap for a flower, veggie, fruit or herb that you’ve never tried before. You, the air, soil and water, your pollinating visitors and your community will be glad you did.
Deidre Krasnansky
Westminster
Trump’s own words give reason not to vote for him
Vincent Mercurio, in a misguided attempt to defend President Trump in a recent letter to the editor, accuses columnist Tom Zirpoli of blaming Trump for causing COVID-19.
I’ve read most of Zirpoli;s columns, and never once did he blame Trump for causing the virus. He did say, and I agree, that Trump’s failure to act quickly, and constant belittling of the seriousness of the pandemic, as well as denigrating mask wearing and social distancing, has caused this country to have one of the worst records in the world regarding COVID-19.
I suggest Mr. Mercurio listen to Trump’s own words, recorded by Bob Woodward, and compare them with public statements made by Trump and others in his administration. This alone offers good reason to not vote for the current president. 190,000 souls gone offers another.
Frank Rammes
Westminster