Letters: Only one cure for Trump Scandal Fatigue; One convention informative, one a farce; Peace and love needed, not Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, I am extremely bothered about his campaigning for Trump. I worked for the government for 13 years. I definitely could not campaign for any candidate —it was against the law! Pompeo said he was speaking as a private citizen. If that were true, why was he introduced as “Secretary of State” Pompeo? Also, why did the taxpayers have to cover the expenses. The next day, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “Nobody outside the beltway really cares.” I live outside the beltway. I care! This is just another example of the Republican elite believing the law does not apply to them.