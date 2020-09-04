Letters: Brainwashing by Democrats happening in real time; Taneytown man’s punishment unfair compared to others; Columnists’ use of ‘leftists’ is divisive | READER COMMENTARY

Brainwashing by Democrats happening in real time
The census and our voting system are both described in our Constitution and required by law. However, census workers are required to swear an oath and go through training to ensure the chain of custody and confidentiality of personal information. Democrats want universal mail-in voting because it does not ensure the chain of custody ensuring legal votes. Democrats plan to protest election results despite another electoral landslide victory by Trump. The Democrats don’t want to unite the country. Many protested Trump the day he was inaugurated. I predict they will completely boycott his next inaugural ceremony.
Consider that the Democratic Party platform is just like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) platform when it comes to most issues. They think much the same when it comes to recognizing God, killing unborn babies, gun control, exclusive and centralized government-run health care, schools, media, police, energy, environment and more. Democratic-run communities like California and Baltimore are failing to do basic things like provide electricity and pick up trash. Also, just like in socialist countries, the Democrats are willing to sacrifice the welfare of their citizens. Mayors are allowing criminals to rule and ruin their communities while trying to blame Trump.
Gov. Cuomo is so blatantly pro-China he called the Chinese virus the European virus. Democrats like Biden, Pelosi and Schumer have been government leaders for decades and done little to help victims of the CCP. The CCP conquered the once-free Buddhist nation of Tibet, murdered their own citizens in Tiananmen Square, and now Hong Kong and the Uyghur’s are victims of the totalitarians. The drone video images of Chinese Uyghurs being lined up at a train station by the CCP are the most terrifying visuals of current events in my lifetime.
Some Christians fear scenes like that happening here in America where non-compliant Christians are the persecuted people. What’s your social score? A litmus test for if you’ve been brainwashed is if you still think Trump was referring to the white supremacists as good people in Charlottesville. People are seeing the brainwashing in real time as buildings are burned and looted while reporters describe it as mostly peaceful. Democrats repeat that no one is above the law while they violate their lockdown laws or defend criminals resisting arrest. They’re saying, “we’re above the law because we’re in the Party, get used to it” just like their comrades in China.
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Taneytown man’s punishment unfair compared to others
So disgusted with our legal system. Put this in perspective with what is going on around the US now!
On the Carroll County Times’ Sept. 2 front page, the man whose water was turned off, and he rammed his truck into Taneytown’s City Hall. He was sentenced to 10 years, suspending all but 18 months, for the assault charge and 3 years, suspending all but 18 months for malicious destruction of property.
The two sentences will be served concurrently for a total of 18 months. Upon his release he will have to pay $51,735.99 in restitution to the City of Taneytown! (Where is he going to get that money if he did nt have money to pay his water bill and he is in jail for 19 months?)
Impact statements said he has irrevocably taken away that sense of security at City Hall! State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said that such an attack on government won’t be tolerated!
And all the destruction, especially of National statues and buildings in the US, more businesses than you can count, just keep going on — with no punishment! And for no reason! At least his anger was related to his water being turned off!
Am I the only person to see the unfairness of his punishment? He could not afford to pay his water bill, but he has to pay that large restitution?
Not saying what he did was right, but saying the punishment does not fit the crime! Gee, maybe he should have destroyed some national statues instead. Seems that crime is OK!
Peggy James
Westminster
Columnists’ use of ’leftists’ is divisive
In Rick Blatchford’s Sept. 1 column (”Opinion pieces reinforce that leftists are the dictatorial ones, not Trump”), Blatchford blames all the current woes on so-called “leftists.”
This divisiveness starts at the top. I would ask Mr. Blatchford, how many of these problems existed before Trump became president? Riots were rare since the end of the Vietnam War.
As a child, I heard the term “leftist” applied only to foreign countries in turmoil, like Italy or Spain, never in America. Indeed, I would ask Mr. Blatchford how many times he used the word “leftist” in his columns prior to 2016? I doubt he did.
Steve Lichtman
Mount Airy