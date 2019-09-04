Letters: More lies from Trump; sad what has become of Democratic party; check timing of 25th admendment

How do you know when Donald Trump is lying? His lips move. The latest example is his position on gun regulations like universal background checks. After the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mass shootings, Trump indicated his support for universal background checks. After he received a call from the NRA, he quickly reversed course. Locking up the mentally ill in mental institutions is his new NRA solution. He did the same thing after the Parkland school mass shooting in 2018. I don’t expect anything different in future mass shootings.