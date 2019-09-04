Letters: More lies from Trump; sad what has become of Democratic party; check timing of 25th admendment

The lies continue with Trump
How do you know when Donald Trump is lying? His lips move. The latest example is his position on gun regulations like universal background checks. After the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mass shootings, Trump indicated his support for universal background checks. After he received a call from the NRA, he quickly reversed course. Locking up the mentally ill in mental institutions is his new NRA solution. He did the same thing after the Parkland school mass shooting in 2018. I don’t expect anything different in future mass shootings.
How about national security? After the Russians attacked our elections in 2016 by assisting Donald Trump to get elected, he now welcomes their assistance in 2020. North Korea and Saudi Arabia may also want to join the attack in 2020 to get Trump reelected. Trump took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. He is actually giving comfort and aid to our enemies.
Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy and his tariff wars are slowing the economy to the point where a recession is a real possibility in 2020/2021. His tax cuts did not stimulate the economy as promised and it has added trillions to the deficit and national debt. He failed coal miners, steel workers and auto workers with broken promises. His tariff wars have devastated small farmers especially in the mid-west, and increased the price of many consumer products.
Trump promised the American public he would address infrastructure and give us the best health care at the lowest cost. So far, nyet. He actually wants to take health care away from millions of Americans including coverage for preexisting conditions. He is more concerned with buying Greenland than fixing our crumbling highways, bridges, water and sewer systems.
If you want to understand the mind of Donald Trump,”the chosen one,” watch what he does, like denying migrant children care for life threatening illnesses, and not what he says. What he says is usually a lie.
David J. Iacono
Westminster
Columnists, Dems have nothing but Trump, labels
To Mr. Zirpoli and Mr. Minnich ... opinion writers. Don’t they realize the Democratic party has been hijacked by very disturbing people? The Old Line Democrats, when the party stood for common sense, are rapidly siding with the Grand Old Party of the people who still love the USA.
Donald Trump is for the people who still believe in this great country of ours. The greatest place in the world to live, work, play and enjoy the freedom we have.
Listen to the Democratic presidential candidates platforms. They are so far left that it’s scary. Mr. Zirpoli, never mentions this in his opinion piece, only Donald Trump. That is all he’s got. The Democrats have nothing, or add nothing but Trump. It’s almost sad to see a great party sink to this low.
As for Mr. Minnich, who proclaimed to be a Republican to get elected in Carroll County as a commissioner, I have very little respect. He fooled me once, shame on him, fool me twice, shame on me. All the people from Carroll County want from you two are, what would the Democrats do if elected? You have no idea.
As for the black vote in the inner cities, it’s almost like a big plantation, where the Democratic leadership dictates everything to the people. Any black that would disagree is labeled an Uncle Tom. The Democrats label anyone who do not toe their line, Uncle Toms, racist, bigots, homophobic, etc. That is all they have. I think the great people of our country are catching on to this vitriolic abuse they espouse.
Harry H. Griffith Sr.
Hampstead
Columnist’s argument on Wilson invalid
In response to Mr. Culleton’s Sept. 3 column, I do not believe using the 25th amendment on President Wilson would have had any effect, considering it was passed in response to President Kennedy’s assassination, 43 years after President Wilson had died.
Drew Roynon
Eldersburg