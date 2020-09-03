Letters: BLM about social upheaval, not improving Black lives; Big partisan party at national monument; Columnist doesn’t understand Democrats | READER COMMENTARY

BLM about social upheaval, not improving Black lives
Reading Neil Ridgely’s streams of consciousness usually leads to high blood pressure. His Aug. 31 Community Voices column about his Black Lives Matter awakening, was different because it actually made me laugh.
No, it wasn’t his self-deprecating comments about his own whiteness and his lack of Black friends. Nor was it his insightful speculation on what a modern-day Thomas Jefferson would, or should, think and say about the modern American terrorists (my words, not Neil’s) known as Black Lives Matter.
What made me laugh is Neil thinking that readers are actually gullible enough to buy his shtick that BLM has everything to do with improving the lives of Black Americans, and nothing to do with the organization’s radical political agenda.
So, let’s get real. Neil knows full well that Black Lives Matter is in fact all about bringing about a socialist upheaval in America. Their founders and leaders have proudly and publicly said so. Whether or not its leadership admits to it, BLM condones the rioting, arson, looting, and intimidation that are at the heart and soul of the organization’s national success. Without it they’d be just another pandering interest group jostling for media attention, money, and relevance.
People who claim to support a supposedly peaceful BLM agenda by hanging signs and confessing their white privilege, while letting others around them do the hard work of lighting the fires, tearing down the fences, and destroying businesses, must be able to rationalize that criminal behavior by somehow convincing themselves that there is a higher purpose to it. It must be fun to live in such a Wonderland. Sleep well, Alice.
Steve Kranz
Westminster
Big partisan party at national monument
Wow! Chris Tomlinson sure did have a good time at Mike Pence’s acceptance speech at Fort McHenry last week. He even got to see the president. And Sean Hannity. And Pam Bondi, whose interest in investigating Trump University while she was the attorney general in Florida ended in 2013 after the Trump Foundation donated $25,000 to a political action supporting her re-election campaign. A Republican couldn’t have more fun on a day trip to Baltimore without revoking somebody’s health care.
Since the rest of us could only watch on television, we were able to see lots of Republican notables apparently unconcerned with either social distancing or mask-wearing during the time of COVID-19. I hope Chris has easy access to testing; he might need it.
Chris made it sound like the biggest night at Fort McHenry since Maj. Armistead repelled the British fleet in 1814 (unless you count this year’s Memorial Day, when Trump also used Fort McHenry as a backdrop for a photo opportunity).
For the rest of America not connected to the rarified levels of the GOP, the Fort McHenry visitor center and Star Fort have been closed to the public since March because of the current public health situation and the current administration’s response to that situation.
But it sure is nice that those in the president’s orbit are able to sidestep such inconveniences and use it in their reelection campaign. Nothing serves to memorialize the solemn events of 1814 better than electronic signs proclaiming support of a partisan political ticket at a national monument during a pandemic.
Dean Horvath
Eldersburg
Columnist doesn’t understand Democrats
I think M.K. Sprinkle [”Assessing Democrat voters from a Republican perspective,” Aug. 29] is in dire need of an epiphany. That is, she needs a sudden manifestation or comprehension of reality by a sudden realization that most everything she believes about Democrats is wrong. She needs to change her world view of reality from dystopian to positive. My mind boggles when I read her columns.
How on earth did she get this way? She has really drunk the Kool-Aid when it comes to this plague-spreading chaos instigating sociopath crazy president.
Personally, I will take a positive person who does his job rather than a person who is without empathy ... or who tear gases demonstrators so he can hold a Bible upside-down at a church he does not attend. The reality is that Democrats say “we” and Trump says “me.” Democrats, for the most part, agree with Jesus when he gave this admonition in Matthew 25:31-46. Let’s hope love will finally trump hate. In 2021, happy days will be here again and sanity will win again.
David Osmundson
Sykesville
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
xxx