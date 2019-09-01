Letters: Two alternatives to commissioner-led prayer; disagrees about ‘Boss’ Trump; concerned about seriously ill immigrants being deported

The other solution is that implemented by the town of Greece in Greece v. Galloway. Rothschild frequently [refers] to this case but neglects to note a few key differences: the prayers were offered by ministers, not board members; the town tried to identify and invite ministers from all congregations within it; and the town had “a policy of nondiscrimination,” not refusing any minister who wished to pray. The case is thus not entirely like our situation and the claim that we are being stripped of already won constitutional rights is dubious at best. However, if we adopt a policy like that of Greece, we’ll be on much firmer constitutional ground. I tend to support this because it will expose us to the amazing plurality of religions and denominations within our country.