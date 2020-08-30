Letters: Everyone must take responsibility amid crisis; The young must stand up to greed, lies, fear; Health impact of plastic pollution?

Everyone must take responsibility amid crisis
Imagine a group of people screaming “All Lives Matter” all the while doing the very least to live up to that level of arrogance. Many of these same people gripe about the inconveniences of wearing a mask, comparing it to a sacrifice of their civil liberties and freedom of expression, or some other ridiculous impingement. These same people deliberately remain ignorant to the fact so many of us are suffering under the weight of their irresponsibility. This is the COVID-19 exhaustion the rest of us are feeling now.
This is the reality we must watch with simmering contempt: to witness these people take no responsibility in social settings, like bars and restaurants. And their carelessness in stores and markets. These people feel unencumbered as they swell with righteous indignation when asked to show the simplest amount of compassion to their fellow human being, even for the 15 minutes it might take them to pick up a few things at Walmart.
So, over these next many months, as we enter fall and winter, it falls on the rest of us to continue with the herculean task of carrying the weight of others who cannot be bothered. They demand that we watch in quiet horror as hospitals continue to fill to capacity with COVID-19 patients all over the United States. As cities and towns roll back business openings and furlough plans for a return to some form of normality. To listen to our neighbors talk about the difficulties of trying to find work or apply for the unemployment benefits they are entitled to. To watch teachers and people in the service industry be pressed into reluctant front-line combatants so we can “have some sense of familiarity in our lives.”
There is nothing normal right now. We will not see normal for many, many more months. And we might not even see that unless we all learn to deal a little better with each other in these difficult times. But no, we must watch our efforts be devalued in light of their imagined self-worth and careless disregard for others. If those who cannot be bothered could only see that it will take all of us to make it through this modern-day crisis. If they could only grasp it is through others willing sacrifice that their lives are truly not in a worse place already.
Wayne Thomas Jr.
Hampstead
The young must stand up to greed, lies, fear
I have been told that the Shaw family motto is “We mean well”. I feel that is the case for most folks.
Although I myself and many family and friends have been members or former members of the Republican Party, I can not understand why anyone with a clear conscious mind could vote for our current commander-in-chief. We would need to disbelieve our eyes and our ears to be able to believe much of what is being said by our president most of the time. We must also be willing to ignore the scientific evidence and sacrifice the safety of our children.
May I say a very large ditto to the “Community Voices” writing of John Cavanagh in the Aug. 24 Times. I am also so tired of hearing the dishonorable, disrespectful things President Trump says about so many other folks. Perhaps we might be a tad energized by a need to counteract his way of thinking and speaking.
In 1964, the KKK murdered three “Freedom Riders” in Mississippi —Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner. I was a very young adult at that time. I have been of the mistaken notion that our country has mostly gotten over such cruelty and oppression. As an old woman I was quite surprised to receive a small packet containing birdseed and an apparent note from the KKK.
There was and still are a small percentage of individuals or groups who do not “mean well.” A virus of greed, lies and fear still exists in our country. Our present young folks will find the strength to stand up and vote, I hope.
Katherine Fisher Shaw
Health impact of plastic pollution?
Plastic is everywhere, and there’s basically no way to avoid it. Plastic infiltrates our food, from seafood to produce; swirls around in our wind; gets caught in our trees and is found in our tap water. We consume tens of thousands of microplastic particles every year — but how many of those microplastic particles are staying stuck in our lungs and livers, and what health impacts are they having on our bodies? Arizona State University is working to understand this more deeply.
Microplastics have already been discovered in human stool, so we know they pass through our bodies. Similarly, plastic components are not only in our urine, but also in samples of human tissue including lungs, meaning they linger in our bodies, not just pass through them.
Given the massive amount of plastic we use as humans daily, plastic contamination within our bodies is not a huge surprise, although the toxicological implications are still uncertain. Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue. It is personal.
Carol Coley
