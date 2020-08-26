Letters: Spin can’t mask problems with distance learning; Columnist doesn’t understand Republicans | READER COMMENTARY

For years, educators have been pushed to make sure every student is learning, and to customize their instruction to meet the needs of all students. To emphasize the seriousness with which MSDE views this responsibility, which is properly cast as an issue of equity, millions of dollars was spent to create a website that tracks student learning by race, by gender, by subject, as well as by students with IEPs and 504s, and then compares those results to how other students and schools are doing across the State. The website tracks a school’s performance overtime in each of these categories and assigns every school a grade depending on how well it’s doing.