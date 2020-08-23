Letters: We won’t allow racist hate to prevail; VP pick shows Biden’s character; President’s job is to take responsibility; Poor civics lesson for children

We won’t allow racist hate to prevail
There is no changing the mind and heart of a racist. You know who you are. Everyone you meet knows who you are.
Your family and your neighbors know who you are. Your co-workers know who you are. All of us, we have called you out whether or not we have told you directly.
We cannot command you to open your eyes, to listen, to feel the heart and soul of the human being you call “the other.” You are what you are.
And racist columnists, you know who you are. You cannot hide by downplaying your obvious racism. You may try to soft pedal your racism to us, but we know your underlying hate. Know that your hate is not us. Know that your racist hate, no matter how subtle, is unAmerican and useless to Americans coming together to return to a better America from what our great nation has disintegrated to during the last four years.
In these times of great peril know that, whatever your calling, wherever you are, we will not allow your hate to prevail over equality for all.
Know that we will contain your racism. We will not let you use it to destroy democracy in America and certainly not here in Carroll County.
There may be a Bud light, but there is no racism light. There is no fascism light. There is racism and there is fascism, or there is democracy. Our government of the people, by the people and for the people. All the people. Period!
No! You will not stand in the way of justice for all our brothers and sisters who have been enslaved, maimed and murdered by the racism that you hold onto. We are on to you.
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge
VP pick shows Biden’s character
Back in April, I sent a letter to this newspaper supporting and backing former Vice President Joe Biden, who had served (two terms) after having been chosen by then-President Barack Obama. I, in that letter, suggested to the general public, voters, that Biden would be very smart to run on Nov. 3, because hopefully if he beat Donald Trump, America would have a very strong and knowledgeable man as president of the United States. He would be a great leader.
Biden, in my remembrance, has been in a lot of Democratic debates. He has a lot of knowledge in unending numbers of subjects that he can present while speaking at various times and at various locations. I believe he is fully capable of speaking about subjects strong and frequently when the subject is about the Unites States of America. I think he will “go deep” with regard to what is needed in America to help straighten out certain problems that haven’t been investigated in many years.
Yet, I also wish to add that at one of his debates, with many other men and women present, was Sen. Kamala Harris. While speaking steadily at a microphone, quite continuously, she was staring at Biden. Meanwhile, Biden was standing right next to her, calmly, not saying anything back, while he kept his arms against his chest. (I saw this scene during the original debate as well as once again recently on videotape.) I do believe he stayed calm until she finally finished speaking.
Biden took three months of time ... to give interviews of the 24 groups of combined black and white women to at some point make a final choice to be his vice presidents. I don’t know how much time or how many or what type of questions he asked each woman. I do hope all the women interviewed were equally checked out. As it turned out, Biden had chosen Harris to be his VP during his (hopefully) four years of service. Biden answered it on Aug. 11, late afternoon.
Richard Eiwen
Taneytown
President’s job is to take responsibility
If you are on the fence about who to vote for in November, just consider the following: Over 160,000 Americans have died from a pandemic, many of whom did not need to die if only Donald Trump had taken some action to prevent it. Instead, he said, “I don’t take responsibility.”
If not our president, then who? Such irresponsibility does not merit reelection.
James G. Hirtle
Westminster
Poor civics lesson for children
Election problems you can only blame the post office gene and some Republican attorney generals for making it hard to vote. That is a poor civics lesson for children. It is pure communism and dictatorship, far from democracy. Under the Supreme Court people will slowly lose their rights. The president said he was going to lower the price of prescription medicine. I have been looking, has any one seen it yet?
William Stevens
Keymar