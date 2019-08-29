Letters: Local leaders should speak out; no to Medicaid requirements; leave if you don’t like Trump; kept doc under Obamacare

In states where these programs were approved, they have been struck down or haven’t been implemented, demonstrating that work requirements are incompatible with the law. Other states have received approval but have not yet enforced these programs. Either way, Medicaid work requirements have put thousands of the most vulnerable Americans’ access to care in limbo. We must take action to prevent additional states from implementing this bad policy in the first place, so that millions of patients across the country will have peace of mind, knowing that quality, affordable health care will remain within reach.