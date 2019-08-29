Letters: Local leaders should speak out; no to Medicaid requirements; leave if you don’t like Trump; kept doc under Obamacare

Local leaders should speak out against Trump
Pre-World War II, good people not speaking out in Germany led to a tsunami that killed 6 million Jews. Regarding Trump’s over-the-top racist remarks, it is no different in our own Carroll County. Our local elected leaders must rise up and publicly join Gov. Larry Hogan in condemning President Trump.
For them to remain silent, thereby otherwise implying that Trump’s remarks are none of their business, is not only a tragic error in judgment, it leaves all Carroll countians wondering just where our leaders stand on racism.
In my view, our leaders remaining silent in the Carroll County Times on Trump’s racism and his validation of white supremacists only deepens a perception of those beyond our county line that Carroll County government and town governments in general, and Carroll County Public Schools and other local agencies in particular, have a dark and dirty secret that says our government and its leadership do not welcome people of color and tend to favor white supremacy.
Our county and town leaders need to speak out unequivocally in their refuting of Trump's coziness with white supremacists and lead by example in their statements and hiring practices.
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge
Take action to prevent unfair Medicaid requirements
Medicaid work requirements were recently struck down by a federal judge in yet another state, which represents another positive step toward removing this undue reporting burden for the poorest Americans.
Medicaid work requirements only make access to quality care harder for thousands of people. In Arkansas alone, since the policy was implemented last year, over 18,000 consumers lost health care coverage. If this policy was implemented nationwide, it’s estimated that between 1.4 million and 4 million Medicaid enrollees would lose health coverage. In reality, the majority of Medicaid enrollees already work at least part time. Those who don’t work attend school or have caregiving responsibilities. Ultimately, these onerous reporting requirements are wholly incompatible with the core objective of Medicaid: to provide quality health care for the most vulnerable populations.
In states where these programs were approved, they have been struck down or haven’t been implemented, demonstrating that work requirements are incompatible with the law. Other states have received approval but have not yet enforced these programs. Either way, Medicaid work requirements have put thousands of the most vulnerable Americans’ access to care in limbo. We must take action to prevent additional states from implementing this bad policy in the first place, so that millions of patients across the country will have peace of mind, knowing that quality, affordable health care will remain within reach.
Jason Resendez
Washington
The writer represents the Consumers for Quality Care Board.
Trump is a boss, leave if you don’t like it
We need President Trump in office. He is a boss and that’s what Washington needs. President Trump is point blank and right on the money. What don’t you understand? Baltimore City is a crime-infested cesspool and Elijah Cummings deserves what he gets. We have homeless people, including children, in America that live worse Mexican refuges. If people don’t like the president and this country and can’t handle the truth maybe they should go back to where they came from.
Denise L. Hansbrough
Hampstead
Kept same doctor under Obamacare
In response to Herb Pletcher’s letter on Sunday, I would just say I kept my doctor. I liked him. I still have my doctor. Try again.
Dave Johnson
New Windsor