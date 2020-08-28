Letters: Harris most certainly a US citizen; Here’s who will vote for President Trump; Racism is alive and well in Westminster

Rest easy. There is no doubt that she is a citizen of this country. I say this based upon a read of an excellent 13-page paper about this issue written by James C. Ho. He is a Trump appointee to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and a former clerk for Justice Thomas — his conservative originalist credentials are superb. The paper is ‘Defining “American”: Birthright Citizenship and the Original Understanding of the Meaning of the 14th Amendment’. Published in the Summer of 2006 in the Green Bag law journal, it can be accessed at www.gibsondunn.com.