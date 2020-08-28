Letters: Harris most certainly a US citizen; Here’s who will vote for President Trump; Racism is alive and well in Westminster

Harris most certainly a US citizen
In a recent letter to the editor, the writer discussed his study of the 14th Amendment while studying at Towson University some 50 years ago. He related his lack of understanding of the jurisdiction clause in that amendment and whether it might mean Kamala Harris is not a citizen due to her parents being foreign nationals, even though she was born in this country.
Rest easy. There is no doubt that she is a citizen of this country. I say this based upon a read of an excellent 13-page paper about this issue written by James C. Ho. He is a Trump appointee to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and a former clerk for Justice Thomas — his conservative originalist credentials are superb. The paper is ‘Defining “American”: Birthright Citizenship and the Original Understanding of the Meaning of the 14th Amendment’. Published in the Summer of 2006 in the Green Bag law journal, it can be accessed at www.gibsondunn.com.
His paper is short and easily read. It covers both the original discussions in Congress when the amendment was being proposed, and also Supreme Court cases that support the assertion that the jurisdiction clause means that all children born in the United States to people who are subject to the jurisdiction of American law are US citizens. Excluded are children born to foreign diplomatic personnel or other government representatives (who have immunity) and any child born to a member of a foreign invading army.
An interesting side note is that the Senate debate about this measure did not distinguish between legal and illegal immigration. Why? Because in 1866 there was no concept of illegal immigrants in this country. Laws restricting immigration into this country did not appear until the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and later. However, the Supreme Court has maintained that whether from legal or illegal immigration, the birthright citizenship rule is the law of the land.
David Libershal
Taneytown
Here’s who will vote for President Trump
In answer to Robert Wack’s Aug. 22 column, and those in the leftist parade of pessimists, the following will support President Trump’s reelection: business owners, capitalists, law and order patriots, self-starters in any field, state’s rights advocates, pro-First Amendment minority citizens, God-fearing, joyful people and freedom lovers everywhere. Why do I believe this?
The above mentioned want America to stay a safe, secure country with defined borders and a sound immigration policy. They desire economic growth as seen in the first term, until the virus hit, which growth greatly helped minorities. They support the appointment of non-activist judges, free enterprise, freedom of thought especially on the college campus, and second amendment rights. These citizens and all spiritual people oppose late term abortion and post birth abortion.
Most Americans do not want socialism here nor terrorists running our large cities. Support for law enforcement, rule of law, and individual rights, all of which President Trump wishes to preserve, is reason to vote for him. Continued leadership in the private and public partnership to find a cure for the virus is a strong asset of this president.
Finally there is the fact that the radical left has no plan of action other than disruption and lies, and a candidate with 47 years of being in the Washington establishment who has nothing to indicate any positive, optimistic, proven, thoughtful or successful ideas.
Wack’s four categories of voters are buried in the rubble of Hiroshima, which he mentions at the end of his article, so he may want to begin digging out through the false narratives of the Russia hoax, the radicals manifesto, the socialist platforms, and the coup to overthrow President Trump.
Bob McDowell
Sykesville
Racism is alive and well in Westminster
This past weekend, our daughter and her family came from Fredericksburg, Virginia to celebrate our grandson’s birthday. Because of COVID-19, they stayed in a local Westminster hotel to have social distancing with us.
Our son-in-law is a retired decorated master gunnery sergeant in the Marines. For 30 years he was on active duty and has served in combat in the first Gulf War and in Afghanistan. On Sunday morning he was exploring Westminster and its local history. When he came near Westminster United Methodist Church at Center and Main streets, he was verbally accosted by four white men who were driving past him. They used disgusting racial slurs about him and then drove off laughing.
So here is one of the finest American citizens, who placed his life on the line for all of us, including those white men in the car. Additionally, he is a committed Christian who shares so much of himself with others. That afternoon, he prayed for the white men.
This saddens us as we have been lifelong residents of Westminster and struggle to accept the backward racism trends of our society.
Ann and Dick Harden
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Westminster