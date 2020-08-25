Letters: Questions citizenship of VP nominee; Columnist is wrong about Republicans | READER COMMENTARY

Questions citizenship of VP nominee
Some 50-plus years ago, I was tasked with writing my undergraduate thesis as an American history major at Towson on the topic of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Even after all these years, I’m still at a bit of a loss to explain and/or understand Section One completely.
Section One says, “All persons born or naturalized In the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
So exactly what does “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” mean with regard to the citizenship of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris? And before all her supporters scream “conspiracy theory,” please let me elaborate.
Harris’father was born in Jamaica and her mother was born in India. They resided in California when Ms. Harris was born. The only question is: “Were her parents citizens at the time of her birth and had they established legal residency in California. If they had and were, the question is moot. But if not, then her parents owed their allegiance to Jamaica and India respectively and it theoretically would be up to the courts to determine whether she is eligible to run, or even hold her present office of Senator.
As far as I know the only Supreme Court case that was on this question was called the “Ark” decision, where a Chinese couple who had in fact established themselves as U.S. residents had a son. The child was, according to the Court, a citizen at birth. That said, numerous Constitutional scholars have for years been asking for a thorough explanation of the meaning of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Potentially, the question of citizenship regarding Sen. Harris could present an opportunity for the court to clarify and clear up any question on the Amendment.
I would certainly hope and like to believe that the Biden campaign thoroughly researched and vetted Sen. Harris before Biden chose her as his running mate, but until the matter is broached, the public doesn’t know. A thorough search of the internet finds the left-leaning websites calling the question bogus, even without much factual support. Right-leaning sites naturally find the question credible of course.
I know, I know, the whole quandary is kind of trivial within the context of what’s going on in our country right now, but at the same time, if in fact all of us are expected to abide by our laws, then maybe my curiosity isn’t so hair-brained after all.
Dave Price
Sykesville
Columnist is wrong about Republicans
Robert Wack mischaracterizes Republicans in his 8/22 analysis, “Assessing four groups of Republicans...” His hypothetical four groups have one thing in common: like or dislike of President Trump. Republicans don’t think this way. It is the left, or maybe Wack’s own inner Democrat, not Republicans who talk and think solely in terms of the bad orange man.
Republican votes are being driven by what they see around them: Rampant violence and property destruction in locations while elected leaders look the other way and instead of stopping crime waste time battling the president; a Democrat party whose each and every presidential candidate promised a wealth transfer from tax payers to law breaking illegal aliens for free health care and other stuff; a House of Representatives run by partisans whose myopic focus on impeachment totally ignored the looming COVID-19 pandemic crisis, and then objected to travel bans put in place to protect American citizens; Democrats in Congress who continue delaying economic relief because they want bailouts included for cities and states to compensate for decades of mismanagement having nothing to do with the pandemic; and Democrats’ campaign promise of increased taxes if Biden is elected.
Above all, voters are keeping an eye on the teetering economy and wondering which party is best prepared to lead. Republican principles do not, in Wack’s words “take a back seat.” On the other hand, what do you call it when Democrat VP candidate Harris, who led the attack during the “Me Too” hoax against Justice Kavanaugh and who also said she believed Tara Reade who accused Sen. Joe Biden of sexual assault, flip-flops? Harris no longer seems to care as she sings Biden’s praises.
The DNC’s only common belief is hatred for Trump and for that they have abandoned an ever shrinking set of traditional values. They are totally obsessed with Trump instead of focusing on issues that are important to voters.
Curtis Roelle
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
New Windsor