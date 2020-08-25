Letters: Questions citizenship of VP nominee; Columnist is wrong about Republicans | READER COMMENTARY

Republican votes are being driven by what they see around them: Rampant violence and property destruction in locations while elected leaders look the other way and instead of stopping crime waste time battling the president; a Democrat party whose each and every presidential candidate promised a wealth transfer from tax payers to law breaking illegal aliens for free health care and other stuff; a House of Representatives run by partisans whose myopic focus on impeachment totally ignored the looming COVID-19 pandemic crisis, and then objected to travel bans put in place to protect American citizens; Democrats in Congress who continue delaying economic relief because they want bailouts included for cities and states to compensate for decades of mismanagement having nothing to do with the pandemic; and Democrats’ campaign promise of increased taxes if Biden is elected.