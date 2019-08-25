Letters: We’re all to blame, here’s how to solve mass shooting problem; Taneytown hiring practices inconsistent; Trump didn’t keep promise, but what about Obama?

Some possible “solutions” have been offered from the Right, like more guns will make us safer, so let’s loosen exiting regulations. Just imagine for a moment you are tragically in the midst of an active shooter situation. What do you think is going to happen if you begin firing your weapon, especially if there are other concealed-carry folks present? And how about once the police arrive, and you’re holding a gun? It is noteworthy in the El Paso massacre that no good guys with guns were able to neutralize the shooter. Texas is an open-carry state.