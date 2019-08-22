Letters: If you’re going to be grateful, be honest; Left changes argument as Trump gains support

That meal you ate last night had to find a way to get to your plate. When you selected what you ate did you make a choice based on whether a farmer chose to employ field workers that were documented or undocumented? Did you only eat food delivered by a truck driver belonging to a union? If you were at a restaurant did you investigate the politics of the manager? Who was working in the kitchen? How about the owner of the processing plant or mid-western farmer, did you investigate to see how they felt about abortion rights? Chances are the answer to all of these questions is, “no.” You ate a meal in America, made in America that took many American workers to finally arrive on your plate and nourish your body. Your existence depends on a country full of diversity. The next time you say grace before a meal, in addition to giving thanks to your god, how about including your gratitude to the different folks that helped make that meal possible? Imagine their faces, their hands, their hard earned dollars supporting their family.