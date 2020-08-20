Letters: Gyms should require masks at all times; Online learning safest option, has other advantages | READER COMMENTARY

It seems that Howard refuses to acknowledge the facts on the ground. Howard has then relied on routine responses to specific cues to formulate a position that is unreasonable. If there is something about the school system he does not like, he reflexively blames the teachers union and too much funding. One wishes he would be a champion for public education instead of advocating policies that would result in the undermining of this important institution. An institution, I might add, which is vital to preserving the basic decency of our county.