Letters: Gyms should require masks at all times; Online learning safest option, has other advantages | READER COMMENTARY

Gyms should require masks at all times
Masks should be worn at all times in all gyms. Even though state mandates allow for removal of masks when exercising, this goes against common sense. I have seen users wear masks before the pandemic to help increase their aerobic fitness or for altitude training, so wearing a mask can be done.
Masks are not for the user’s comfort or convenience — they are for protection of the user and those around them (including a couple degrees of separation — contacts of contacts). Consider the following commonsense considerations.
- When working out, you are exhaling (and inhaling for that matter) much more frequently and forcefully than when talking (or even singing). This creates a substantial aerosol. Six feet of distance is not really adequate for this kind of forceful respiration. The virus microdroplets (aerosol) can linger in the air for more than a few minutes.
- Removing (and reapplying) your mask, if gym members are following those guidelines, creates a greater chance of contaminating both your mask and your face. (Touching a piece of equipment that could have droplets on it, and then touching your mask or face is not a good idea.)
- Many buildings don’t have a way to bring substantial fresh air into them. The virus can recirculate.
- The age demographic that is more likely to go to the gym is the age range where the virus is spreading fastest. That age range may also be more likely to succumb to “COVID fatigue” and go to bars or not adhere to social distancing.
- It is easy to not worry about yourself or even near contacts if you believe the virus won’t impact them strongly. The problem is the contacts that could be two or three people removed that are susceptible. (You give your friend COVID-19, the asymptomatic friend gives his grandmother COVID-19 ... she dies.)
Many members supported their gym by not canceling or freezing memberships when they were closed. Gyms that are not taking temperatures of those who enter, and are not mandating full-time mask wearing are really not protecting their members. All the extra cleaning and other precautions are almost meaningless if this virus is not shut down at the source: aerosol generation.
I used to go to the gym five times per week but haven’t been back since March. I was hoping to go back but don’t feel safe doing so without measures that mitigate aerosol threats.
Phillip Uffer
Eldersburg
Online learning safest option, has other advantages
It has been said that leadership is the ability to disguise panic. This is often a good thing, but sometimes this leads to irrational solutions that sound superficially reasonable but are unproductive in the long term.
Doug Howard (”Virtual learning is virtually worthless,” Aug. 13) remains the master of irrational excuses and disguising panic. Virtual learning is hardly virtually worthless. Has Howard ever taken an online course? In 2017, 77% of US corporations used online learning for some aspect of their employee training. That number is expected to be close to 98% by the early 2020s. More than 30% of American students are enrolled in at least one online class, and this was before the COVID-19 pandemic. CCPS would not be doing its job if it continued to neglect this vital aspect of student training.
Online learning is the safest solution to our current situation. No one thinks this is “just fine,” but everyone except Howard is seeking a format that makes the best of a bad situation. How can CCPS deliver instruction and student support adequately in the middle of a pandemic? There are even some advantages to online learning that will allow schools to be more effective going forward. Let us work together to emerge with a school system that is even stronger than what we had last February.
One of the biggest challenges that CCPS still faces is the lack of internet access for so many students and staff. Howard was a county commissioner for eight years. What did he do during that time to address this situation and why is this still such a glaring shortcoming? Why do we wait to act until we are in the middle of a crisis?
It seems that Howard refuses to acknowledge the facts on the ground. Howard has then relied on routine responses to specific cues to formulate a position that is unreasonable. If there is something about the school system he does not like, he reflexively blames the teachers union and too much funding. One wishes he would be a champion for public education instead of advocating policies that would result in the undermining of this important institution. An institution, I might add, which is vital to preserving the basic decency of our county.
I do agree with his final point. Our leaders need to make education a priority. But of course, that is nothing new.
Gary Foote
Westminster