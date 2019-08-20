Letters: Facts about Baltimore; secular values play role in mass shootings; well regulated militia vs. mass shooters

We need to ask ourselves how did the shooters learn to devalue human life so much that they felt it was OK to shoot unarmed innocent civilians? Look no further than to the failed liberal secular values that have been imposed on our society by liberal judges and the Democratic party. Liberals have gotten prayer removed from our schools; they have attacked God and continue trying to remove God from public discourse; and the liberal jurists overlooked the right to life in the Constitution but discovered a right for abortion which overturned many anti-abortion laws throughout the country. Liberals have redefined developing human babies as a choice. Liberals light up buildings in New York to celebrate a law that allows babies to be murdered as they are being born. Liberals also celebrate leaving a child to die if he/she happens to escape the abortionist’s knife. To find the root cause of mass shootings, liberals need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. Liberal secular values have created the conditions where people can choose to kill other people. After all, its just a choice, not a human being.