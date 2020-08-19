Letters: Board has lack of trust, lack of knowledge; Delegate misses many ways government protects kids; Trump’s school message gambles with lives | READER COMMENTARY

And the mistrust and misinformation continues among other board members. Board President Donna Sivigny wants to trust the teachers but then goes on to say that they could be “monitored by administrators” while in the building. As though teachers could not be trusted to work virtually and administrators not able to monitor what is going on in Google classroom! Perhaps the most ridiculous statement came from Vice President Marsha Herbert when she stated that “teaching in front of a whiteboard is more professional than teaching in front of a refrigerator.” I have to admit I laughed out loud at that comment. Obviously, Herbert does not know about online whiteboards that teachers can use to illustrate comments, and have students collaborate. These are much more powerful than lecturing in front of a whiteboard.