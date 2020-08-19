Letters: Board has lack of trust, lack of knowledge; Delegate misses many ways government protects kids; Trump’s school message gambles with lives | READER COMMENTARY

Board has lack of trust, lack of knowledge
I was stunned after reading the article “Board wants teachers in school” (Aug. 140 at the apparent lack of trust in teachers and the board’s lack of knowledge about virtual education. Tara Battaglia’s comment that “there are distractions at home” and “a teacher needs to give their 110% undivided attention to the students while they are teaching them. That’s the job,” shows her lack of trust in Carroll County educators as well as an unrealistic view of teaching overall. Any teacher will tell you that there are plenty of distractions in the classroom (i.e., announcements during class, late students, picture day, fire drills, etc.) that would rival those at home. And does Battaglia advocate paying teachers 110% to equal the amount of effort she expects?
And the mistrust and misinformation continues among other board members. Board President Donna Sivigny wants to trust the teachers but then goes on to say that they could be “monitored by administrators” while in the building. As though teachers could not be trusted to work virtually and administrators not able to monitor what is going on in Google classroom! Perhaps the most ridiculous statement came from Vice President Marsha Herbert when she stated that “teaching in front of a whiteboard is more professional than teaching in front of a refrigerator.” I have to admit I laughed out loud at that comment. Obviously, Herbert does not know about online whiteboards that teachers can use to illustrate comments, and have students collaborate. These are much more powerful than lecturing in front of a whiteboard.
As a former teacher and current online educator and developer (and have been for the last decade) whose children went to Carroll County Public Schools, I have faith in the teachers to meet the needs of their students. They don’t need to be in an empty classroom monitored by administrators who sit in empty offices to give their “110%.” As professionals, they have the right to choose where they work as they deliver virtual education. Because the power of virtual education is that it can be delivered from virtually anywhere.
Debbie Vickers
Manchester
Delegate misses many ways government protects kids
Del. Shoemaker, I read your quote [in a letter to the Board of Commissioners quoted in the Times], “Since when did government become responsible for ensuring the safety and welfare of children?” in the paper.
You are about the same age as me. Since I grew up I have witnessed:
Megan’s Law, teachers and medical professionals required to report child abuse, child sex abuse laws, bicycle helmet laws, better football helmet laws, raising of the drinking age and stricter drunk driving laws, stricter enforcement of the providing alcohol to minors laws, child seat laws, and so on and so on. Where have you been? Aren’t those examples of government being responsible to protect children?
I find it hard to believe that someone with a BA, a JD and since you are an attorney I will assume you passed the Maryland bar, can be quoted as making such a ridiculous comment. Were I your parent, spouse or child I would do more, but as a stranger, I can only point out the error of your ways.
I suggest you wait for that popping sound, yes it will be you pulling your head out of your, oh, ask your parents, wife or kid to explain it, they probably have more common sense. I am saddened that someone like you was elected to represent others. Betting you are another of those who believe they don’t need masks.
So are you going to claim you were misquoted? Or perhaps “fake news”?
Jay Siegelman
Westminster
Trump’s school message gambles with lives
With so much going on it is hard to choose a single topic, so lets choose going back to school.
President Trump, as a former casino owner, knows a lot about gambling. His message about opening the schools and sending your children back is a gamble. He knows he will lose the election unless people can go back to work. Since they can’t because of the coronavirus and no daycare they are stuck at home.
So Trump wanders up the gambling table and bets your children’s lives. If the schools open and you send your children back and they don’t get sick his gamble pays off. If, on the other hand, the more likely occurrence is that many get the virus and transmit it back home and people die, then he loses. He doesn’t care. He says what have you got to lose. I think you can figure that out yourself.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown