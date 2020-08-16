Letters: Rezoning process needs to be overhauled; Keep the country free (from Russia) | READER COMMENTARY

Rezoning process needs to be overhauled
Purely by accident, I found out about the proposed rezoning of a property that adjoins my home. By scrolling through my Comcast cable late one evening last week, I just happened to see the recording of the July 21 Planning and Zoning Commission hearing.
My house directly adjoins one of the rezoning request properties. I have not been notified of the pending request nor the hearing. None of my neighbors have been notified. No signs have been posted.
During public meetings in 2018 and 2019 on the “Carroll County Comprehensive Rezoning” new zoning categories, the Planning Department director and staff stated that adjoining property owners would receive advance notifications of rezoning requests before they were discussed and approved. This has not happened.
Furthermore, the “Rezoning Process” has several other shortcomings,uding:
· Planning Commission review is lacking.
The July 21 hearing was a very high level review. There was no discussion about how the proposed zoning changes impact the local community. In my opinion, none of the commission and staff members demonstrated a detailed familiarity with the properties being requested to be rezoned and no one asked any detailed questions.
· Planning Commission website is difficult to use and not up to date.
During the hearing, county planning staff indicated that all of the information regarding the request was readily available on the county website. Myself and two of my neighbors searched and could not locate the information. The Planning Department Summer 2020 Newsletter does not contain any information about rezoning requests. The information on the website was out of date. After bringing this to the Planning Department’s attention, they updated the website on Aug. 11 with the information on the July and August meetings.
How is a county resident able to determine if a property close to them is being requested to be rezoned? How can the resident determine when the rezoning hearing is? How does the resident submit specific comments? How does a resident testify at a hearing?
· Pandemic further complicates public communication.
Since we are in the middle of a pandemic, this increases the need to overcommunicate with all of the adjoining property owners and the community whenever any zoning request is considered; make the website user-friendly so that Carroll County residents can easily locate pending zoning requests, determine when the hearings are going to take place, and easily provide their comments; and maintain an accurate and up-to-date website.
The Carroll County rezoning process public outreach process needs to be completely overhauled before any decisions are made on any rezoning properties.
Andy Dodge
Westminster
Keep the country free (from Russia)
I’ve been listening to the lies our president likes to tell. I sadly know that many people will blindly believe what he says. I challenge them to do their homework — find the truth! Learn who is really leading our nation, Trump or Putin.
Regarding the bill the Democrats sent to the Senate, which was a COVID-19 bill, go on the internet, research and read it yourself. The Democrats wanted the people to continue receiving the $600 until Dec. 31. The Republicans only wanted $200 weekly. The Republicans think too many “lazy” people are just sitting home getting rich(?) on unemployment. I’d like to see one of them “live” on $600 a week!
Regarding the mail-in option for voting. Once again, think for yourself. How has Washington state and Oregon done it with no problems for many years? I do admit we may have to wait until the 4th or 5th of November to learn the legitimate winner. Or you can just accept whatever lies Donald Trump tells you and you can say goodbye to democracy.
With these new executive orders Trump has written, he has already thrown out parts of our Constitution. I know we don’t have a “perfect” country but we still have a free country Lets keep it free and out of the hands of Russia!
Eileen Kowalski
Union Bridge