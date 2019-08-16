Letters: Readers voice concerns with Mueller report, Democrats, federal government

The hourly worker does not stand a chance under this Occupational Safety and Health Administration or Nominee Secretary of labor Eugene Scalia and the Supreme Court the worker will never get in ruling in their favor. You must be a big Corporation or rich. For them to even look at the constitution. Those on the Supreme Court only looks to party ideology. I am waiting for the Supreme Court start to have the attorney general prosecute and jail the LBGTQ communality. That is how extreme they seem to be. As vice president of American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, Retiree chapter 1 of Maryland, I will never stop fighting for the little person. Oh if president Trump thinks Baltimore is a mess he can divert some money that the Supreme Court gave him for his ego for the wall.