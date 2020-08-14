Letters: Virtual learning a safe alternative, not a disaster; | READER COMMENTARY

In case Mr. Howard does not realize it, teaching virtually is a tremendous amount of work and many of us are working longer hours than if we were teaching normally in the classroom. We teachers love our kids and we take pride in educating them to be the best they can be. We need the parents and community to work with us and support us to make this work. The negative comments and threats of pulling kids and reducing funds only work against the goal we all have for educating our children in Carroll County.