Letters: Government has always been responsible for children; Delegate should applaud decision, not disparage it | READER COMMENTARY

But let’s put nostalgia aside and face reality. Most team sports create frequent situations that are contrary to social distancing practices critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19. Regardless of what is happening at the professional and collegiate levels (with variable success so far), recreational sports are an effort created through volunteerism. There are no livelihoods at stake for anybody should they go on hiatus. There are, however, lives at stake for everybody involved (and for those around them who may be at greater risk) if they continue in the current public health situation. We should reduce unneeded risks, and a temporary halt to recreational sports is a prudent public health decision. Instead of disparaging this decision, Haven should be applauding. The times demand it.